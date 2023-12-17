Photos: North Carolina faces Kentucky in top-twenty battle in Atlanta

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension made sense to him while talking to reporters head of the team’s game in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Thursday.
Coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday morning after one of the worst losses in franchise history. The Chargers made the playoffs last season but are one of this year's biggest disappointments at 5-9, with losses in five of their last six games. They dropped into last place in the AFC West after Thursday night's 63-21 loss at Las Vegas. It was the most points allowed in franchise history and the 42-point margin the third-worst. Stale
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenceman Nick Cicek and a 2024 sixth-round draft pick from the San Jose Sharks. In exchange, the Sharks received forward Jack Studnicka. Cicek, 23, has appeared in 18 games with the American Hockey League's San Jose Barracuda this season, registering three points (one goal, two assists). The six-foot-three, 201-pounder played all 16 of his career NHL games in 2022-23 with the Sharks, having four assists in that span. Studnicka, meanwhile, has pla
Red Bull’s racing team dominated Formula One – both with Max Verstappen’s record-breaking championship season and the team’s Constructors’ Championship. Now they’ve performed a pit stop challenge in total darkness. Watch this clip to see how fast they did it, but don’t blink or you might miss it.