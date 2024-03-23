Photos: North Carolina faces Michigan State in NCAA Tournament

Despite the Dodgers’ 14-3 victory, it was Jeon's ceremonial first pitch that garnered attention, particularly from the Dodgers dugout. To kickstart the game, Jeon, who was donning a Dodgers shirt, leggings and knee-high baseball socks, threw the first pitch at the Gocheok Sky Dome on March 17.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan and Rockets' Dillon Brooks were ejected last night after an on-court scuffle during Houston's seventh straight win (127-117). DeRozan and Brooks got into it after a hard foul from the Bulls star on Jalen Green: First Green gets ...
The Latest on the second full day of the NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon closes men’s first round with one last upset This Grand Canyon was a sight to behold, too. The private, Christian school in Phoenix knocked off fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s 75-66 in the final game of the opening round for its first NCAA Tournament victory in three tries. The No. 12 seed Antelopes — “Lopes” for short across their jerseys — advanced to face high-scoring Alabama in the second round Sunday in Spokane, Washington. Ty
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson was suspended six games Friday for his stick to the face of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor. The NHL's department of player safety gave Wilson a suspension tied for the longest of any player this season after a disciplinary hearing with him on Zoom. The league offering that type of hearing instead of a phone call allowed senior vice-president of player safety George Parros to hand down a suspension of six or more games. Wilson can a
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has canceled the North Korea-Japan World Cup qualifier scheduled for Tuesday in Pyongyang. FIFA on Saturday "decided that the qualifying fixture shall neither be played nor rescheduled" because North Korea couldn't come up with an alternative venue and there was no room in the calendar for a postponement. “The matter and match outcome will be referred to the FIFA disciplinary committee,” it added, which suggested North Korea will be sanctioned with a 3-0 forfeit. North Korea h
TORONTO — Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid have grown closer off the ice. The star centres sometimes skate together in the summer and now share the same agent. They also possess unique perspectives on what the other deals with as a face of the NHL. "I've got a lot of respect for him as a player, as a person," said Matthews, the razor-sharp Maple Leafs sniper. "A guy that takes on a lot of responsibility with who he is." The duo will once again be in the spotlight Saturday when Toronto hosts Mc
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox released infielder Mike Moustakas and outfielder Kevin Pillar on Friday. Both were in camp on minor league deals. The moves increase the likelihood of Gavin Sheets making the team's opening-day roster. The 35-year-old Moustakas hit .247 with 12 homers and 48 RBIs in 112 games with Colorado and the Los Angeles Angels last year. He batted .195 (8 for 41) with the White Sox during spring training. The 35-year-old Pillar played for Atlanta last year, hitt
SYDNEY, N.S. — Shortly after completing a near-flawless game early in round-robin play at the world women's curling championship, Canada skip Rachel Homan returned to the ice for a late-night practice session. A few folks remained at ice level and all the spectators had departed. There was Homan, working overtime on a quiet Centre 200 sheet trying to get just that little bit better. "I had her marked at 97 (per cent) that game. She wasn't happy with that," said coach Don Bartlett. "There were a