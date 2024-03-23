Photos: North Carolina faces Michigan State in NCAA Tournament

The University of North Carolina Tar Heels battle the Michigan State Spartans in second round action of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, Saturday evening, March 23, 2024.

UNC leads 40-31 at the half after a big run late in the first.

Check back after the game for more photos from staff photojournalist Robert Willett.

North Carolina’s Harrison Ingram (55) puts up a shot against Michigan State’s Carson Cooper (15) and Tyson Walker (2) during the first half on Saturday, March 23, 2024, during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) puts up a shot against Michigan State’s Mady Sissoko (22) and Coen Carr (55) during the first half on Saturday, March 23, 2024, during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis reacts as his team takes the lead during the first half against Michigan State on Saturday, March 23, 2024 during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Jalen Washington (13) defends Michigan State’s Mady Sissoko (22) during the first half on Saturday, March 23, 2024, during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Cormac Ryan (3) launches a three-point attempt against Michigan State’s during the first half on Saturday, March 23, 2024, during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com