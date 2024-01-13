Photos: North Carolina tops Syracuse 103-67 in ACC basketball

North Carolina defeats Syracuse in their first home game of 2024 on Saturday, January 13, 2024 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis led all scores with 22 points.

The Tar Heel remain undefeated in ACC play after their victory over Syracuse.

North Carolina’s Harrison Ingram (55) leads the celebration on the Tar Heels’ bench after James Okonkwo (32) hit a free-throw to break the century mark as North Carolina rolled to a 103-67 victory over Syracuse on Saturday, January 13, 204 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Zayden High (1) and James Okonkwo (32) defend Syracuse’s Peter Carey (23) in the second half on Saturday, January 13, 204 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Jae’Lyn Withers (24) gets a dunk for two of his 10 points in the second half against Syracuse on Saturday, January 13, 204 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Jalen Washington (13) and Seth Trimble (7) defends Syracuse’s Chris Bell (4) in the first half on Saturday, January 13, 204 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis yells instructions to his team in the first half against Syracuse on Saturday, January 13, 204 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com