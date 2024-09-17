In Photos: North Carolina under state of emergency after severe flood event

A coastal flood advisory remains in effect across southeast North Carolina following heavy rainfall and storm surge from Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight.

Although not officially classified as a tropical storm, the system brought tropical characteristics and prompted tropical storm warnings for coastal areas of North and South Carolina.

The storm made landfall near the South Carolina-North Carolina state line, with southeast North Carolina experiencing the brunt of the impacts.

Historic rainfall occurred yesterday with Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight across the Cape Fear area. Volunteer gauges across Brunswick and southern New Hanover counties measured 12 to 20 inches, largely confirming radar estimates #ncwx #PTC8 pic.twitter.com/fUz9BdoskV — NWS Wilmington, NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) September 17, 2024

Carolina Beach declared a state of emergency where some roads became submerged under at least 3 feet (over 900 mm) of water.

The heavy rain has caused significant damage to roads and infrastructure in neighbouring Brunswick County, where motorists are advised to stay off the roads if possible.

Here's a closer look at the flood situation in photos:

Roads are flooded at least 3 feet deep in parts of Carolina Beach. No cars or trucks are designed to safely travel in floodwater this deep. Please stay off the roads. #ncwx

(Photo from Ashely MacBride in Carolina Beach) pic.twitter.com/CbwLbsqc2E — NWS Wilmington, NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) September 16, 2024

There have been major road washouts across Brunswick County due to today's heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Never drive around barricades! Additional details are available from the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office at https://t.co/JYyf04LTC8 #ncwx pic.twitter.com/CjG4aWA0Ej — NWS Wilmington, NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) September 16, 2024

If you don't have to drive, DON'T! #NCDOT crews are trying to close roads as quickly as possible for your safety. There are a lot of flooded and/or damaged roads in the #BrunsCo area. #ncwx



📸 East Moore Street in Southport. pic.twitter.com/3fjM4IcTec — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) September 16, 2024

Flooded roads and washout are impacting areas of US 17, NC 133, NC 211 & more in Brunswick Co.

Use extreme caution as you travel today and remember:



⚠️ SLOW DOWN!

⚠️ DON'T drive thru standing water

⚠️ DON'T drive around barricades#ncwx



(📸 - US 17 & NC 133, Brunswick Co.) pic.twitter.com/NfcfbKQ1eQ — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) September 17, 2024

WOW: This is an actual scene from Southport: a washout road with a truck in the embankment. It looks like a movie, but it is real life. This is River Road NC-133. At my station on Bald Head, I have received 22 inches of rain in 48 hours. #ncwx



Photos: Southport Police Department pic.twitter.com/NwCZtlSoHA — Ethan Clark wx (@EthanClarkWX) September 17, 2024

Sharon Carlson shared this video with us from Carolina Beach showing the widespread flash flooding that continues across the town. Additional showers and thunderstorms, some heavy, will overspread the area late this afternoon. #ncwx #PTC8 pic.twitter.com/vvFWjPQwTs — NWS Wilmington, NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) September 16, 2024

Columbus County is drying out, after more than 20 roads were closed yesterday due to flooding; Most have since reopened, including U.S. 74 near Delco. N.C. 87 (pictured) near Fertilizer Road remains closed this morning. Old Lake Road is 2nd picture. pic.twitter.com/px5TnkIDkr — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) September 17, 2024

The rain has stopped in Southport but the flash flooding issues persist this evening for the southeastern North Carolina coast. #ncwx @accuweather pic.twitter.com/ig9RSGXDl0 — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) September 16, 2024

Cars flooded up to windows, several highways are still shut down from flash flooding in SE North Carolina after nearly two feet of rain fell from "No Name" #PTC8 #flashflood #NCwx pic.twitter.com/CEoBiLfnRX — Jonathan Petramala (@jpetramala) September 17, 2024

(Header image courtesy of Sharon Carlson via NWS Wilmington, NC)