In Photos: North Carolina under state of emergency after severe flood event

A coastal flood advisory remains in effect across southeast North Carolina following heavy rainfall and storm surge from Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight.

Although not officially classified as a tropical storm, the system brought tropical characteristics and prompted tropical storm warnings for coastal areas of North and South Carolina.

The storm made landfall near the South Carolina-North Carolina state line, with southeast North Carolina experiencing the brunt of the impacts.

Carolina Beach declared a state of emergency where some roads became submerged under at least 3 feet (over 900 mm) of water.

The heavy rain has caused significant damage to roads and infrastructure in neighbouring Brunswick County, where motorists are advised to stay off the roads if possible.

Here's a closer look at the flood situation in photos:

(Header image courtesy of Sharon Carlson via NWS Wilmington, NC)

