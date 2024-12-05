New photos of person of interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing: Here's what's been released

Two images released Thursday by the New York Police Department provide the clearest look yet at a man sought by police in the gunning down of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel.

Posted on social media site X, the photos appear to be surveillance imagery from inside a building and show the person of interest without a face mask. The NYPD did not specify when or where the photos were captured.

The new photos show a person wearing a hooded jacket and a black backpack, which does not appear to be the same gray backpack the shooter wore while carrying out the shooting early Wednesday morning. The man is smiling in one of the newest photos.

🚨UPDATE: Below are photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the Midtown Manhattan homicide on Dec. 4. This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premediated, targeted attack.



The full investigative efforts of… pic.twitter.com/K3kzC4IbtS — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 5, 2024

Thompson, the chief executive of one of the nation's largest insurance providers, was found fatally shot around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in midtown Manhattan in what police officials have said was a "brazen, targeted attack." The attack occurred as Thompson, 50, was set to speak at an investment conference at the New York Hilton Midtown, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a Wednesday morning news conference.

Shell casings found at the scene were reportedly inscribed with the words "deny," "defend" and "depose." The words strike a similarity to a book critical of the insurance industry published in 2010, titled "Delay Deny Defend."

Photos from NYPD show person of interest's face

Though the NYPD has not identified a suspect by name, the newest images are the first to show the face of a man sought for questioning by police.

"The full investigative efforts of the NYPD are continuing, and we are asking for the public’s help," the department said in a statement on X.

Prior to the attack, the unidentified gunman "was lying in wait" for several minutes as other people walked by, Tisch previously said. Surveillance video shows the suspect stepping behind Thompson as he was walking and opening fire from close range, striking him multiple times.

Police said the person seems to be "proficient in the use of firearms."

Here are the photos of a "person of interest wanted for questioning," released by NYPD on Thursday.

NYPD distributed photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the Midtown Manhattan homicide on Dec. 4.

NYPD distributed photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the Midtown Manhattan homicide on Dec. 4.

Previous photos show suspect with face mask

Investigators are still working to find the gunman, who was last seen riding an e-bike into Central Park.

In the aftermath of the shooting, police released several images of the suspected shooter in which his face was obstructed by a dark-colored jacket with a hood over his head and a black facemask. The man was also pictured with black-and-white sneakers and a distinctive gray backpack.

Images posted by the New York City Police Department on their offical X account (@NYPDnews) of the suspect sought in connection to the fatal shooting of Unitedhealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

Images posted by the New York City Police Department on their official X account (@NYPDnews) of the suspect sought in connection to the fatal shooting of Unitedhealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

Images posted by the New York City Police Department on their official X account (@NYPDnews) of the suspect sought in connection to the fatal shooting of Unitedhealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

The NYPD has announced up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

Brian Thompson was named chief executive officer for UnitedHealthcare in April 2021.

Thompson, who named CEO of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, was rushed to a nearby hospital following the shooting, where he was pronounced dead.

The company – the health insurance unit of UnitedHealth Group – provides coverage for more than 29 million U.S. individuals, according to the company's website. In 2024, UnitedHealthcare ranked number 8 on the Fortune Global 500, and its parent company, UnitedHealth Group employs 439,000 people, generating $379.5 billion in revenue in 2024, according to Forbes.

