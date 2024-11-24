PHOTOS: Prairies snowstorm packs a wintry, chilly wallop as totals pile up

A considerable snowstorm this weekend has put the Prairies on notice that winter isn't far away, and the region can expect more of this weather in the months to come.

The storm, which began in earnest on Friday night in southern Alberta, ramped up on Saturday across much of the region and through central and southern Saskatchewan, and is now making its impacts felt in southern Manitoba on Sunday.

Roads are still snow-covered and reduced visibility has been reported throughout much of southern Alberta and southern Saskatchewan throughout the storm. Conditions in southern Manitoba have now begun to deteriorate as the storm moves eastward.

Numerous collisions were reported, including in the city of Calgary, as a result of the snow and the slippery road conditions it produced.

ALERT: Multi-vehicle incident on WB 14 St and Glenmore Tr SW, blocking the left lane. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/T8pL4CwjDP — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) November 24, 2024

Snowfall totals in Alberta have started rolling in to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) as of Saturday evening. Some impressive totals to date include 20 cm and 30 cm, in western and northeastern Calgary, respectively, 26 cm in Beaver Mines, 23 cm in Waterton, 22 cm in Milk River, 20 cm in. Wainwright, 19 cm in Edmonton and 18 cm at the Calgary airport.

Alberta snowfall totals Friday to Saturday_Nov. 24

By the end of the storm, final totals of 30-40 cm of snow are possible from southeastern Alberta through southern Saskatchewan, including the cities of Saskatoon and Prince Albert. Regina may be on track for 20-30 cm of snow by the end of the storm. We’re looking at totals closer to 5-10 cm farther east toward Winnipeg.

While some snowfall warnings have been dropped in southern Alberta, some continue in the eastern section along the Saskatchewan border, extending across into Manitoba as the disruptive storm continues its eastward track.

Although the majority of the snow will wrap up by Sunday afternoon, drifting snow will make travel tough across Saskatchewan.

Sunday afternoon Prairies precipitation timing

The storm will quickly become moisture-starved Sunday, and will be far from an impactful storm by the time it reaches northwestern Ontario Ontario.

Blustery winds of 30-40 km/h will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility. Drivers are being urged to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in the snowfall warning. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

While Edmonton fell short of 20 cm, the last time the city saw that much snow was on April 15, 2002 when 23.7 cm fell. Meanwhile, you'd have to head back even further for 30 cm of snowfall, and that was when 36.2 cm hit the region on April 6, 1991. That was, in fact, the largest, single-day snowfall ever recorded for Edmonton airport.

Once the snow started falling, it didn't take long for the visuals to surface on social media. Below is a selection of photos and videos making the rounds on X.

Road conditions at 5:30am MDT the grid roads are 100% snow covered with drifts in places, Hwy 29 into St.Paul is partly covered and fully covered in places.#abstorm #abroads #abwx #shareyourweather pic.twitter.com/qN5jBGar17 — Trenten Pentelichuk (@Trenten_WX) November 24, 2024

Conditions west central #Saskatchewan near Eatonia #skstorm as of 8:30 pm. Lots of snow covered highways and travel not recommended across the region pic.twitter.com/PumRvDv5IN — Jenny Hagan LostInSk (@LostInSk) November 24, 2024

The rate of snowfall is pretty intense in parts of Calgary at the moment. If you're hiding in bed and want a look, here ya go: #abstorm #yycwx #ABwx pic.twitter.com/PlT00R1pFu — Connor O'Donovan (@ConnODonWeather) November 23, 2024

It’s just starting here now. South of Virden #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/LZxNq6AW3k — Drummer Boy Kurt J. (@kurt_drummer) November 24, 2024

Must be 20cm and counting here at Wilkie Saskatchewan Canada, just my guess. I’ll measure tomorrow.#SKstorm #snowfall pic.twitter.com/d4ZeS0BHhg — Hank Vlietstra (@FlatlanderHank) November 24, 2024

Let's document my journey to work in #skstorm round 2. Got to my car at 4:50 a.m. took 20 minutes to clear. Got some false hope pulling out of my spot....Got stuck about 3 feet later. Having a great time so far 😓😅 #yxe pic.twitter.com/4k1xG2GXgH — Erin McNutt (@ErinMcNutt) November 24, 2024

Snow has settled down a little but it’s a mess out there #abstorm pic.twitter.com/IIOsPzR0l0 — Brandon Houck ⚡️ (@HouckisPokisewx) November 23, 2024

