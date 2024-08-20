Photos: Protesters gather outside the DNC

The Democratic National Convention, which is being held this week in Chicago, is attracting party leaders from around the country. But it is also attracting critics. Among those gathering outside the United Center and the McCormick Place Convention Center are demonstrators pushing for stronger pro-Palestinian policies from the Democrats. From Yahoo News partner the Guardian:
About half a mile east of the Democratic national convention in Chicago, Union Park filled at noon on Monday with demonstrators intent on sending a message to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, delegates and the world: the war on Gaza should not be an afterthought.
Organizers for the Coalition to March on the DNC drew 172 local and national organizations together for the protest rally and march. Thousands of people gathered for one of the main anti-war demonstrations this week.
“This is not about some Machiavellian politics,” said social critic and independent presidential candidate Cornel West at the onset. “This is about morality. This is about spirituality.”
CHICAGO (AP) — Dozens of protesters broke through a security fence near the site of the Democratic National Convention on its opening day Monday as thousands took to the streets to voice their opposition to the war in Gaza.
The University of California will enforce rules against encampments, blocking pathways and wearing some face masks as students begin returning to campus after a protest-filled spring, the system president told the UC community.
CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of activists are expected to converge on Chicago this week for the Democratic National Convention, hoping to call attention to abortion rights, economic injustice and the war in Gaza.
After hours of peaceful demonstrations, dozens of protesters broke through part of the perimeter security fence, drawing riot police to the site, a Reuters witness said. The DNC's security team confirmed that protesters breached a portion of the fencing on the outer perimeter near the convention arena but said law enforcement personnel acted quickly and at no point was there a threat to any attendees.
