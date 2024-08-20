Photos: Protesters gather outside the DNC

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator holds up a flag as protesters march around the perimeter of the Democratic National Convention before the start of the convention in Chicago on Monday. (Christian Monterrosa/AFP via Getty Images)

The Democratic National Convention, which is being held this week in Chicago, is attracting party leaders from around the country. But it is also attracting critics. Among those gathering outside the United Center and the McCormick Place Convention Center are demonstrators pushing for stronger pro-Palestinian policies from the Democrats. From Yahoo News partner the Guardian:

About half a mile east of the Democratic national convention in Chicago, Union Park filled at noon on Monday with demonstrators intent on sending a message to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, delegates and the world: the war on Gaza should not be an afterthought.



Organizers for the Coalition to March on the DNC drew 172 local and national organizations together for the protest rally and march. Thousands of people gathered for one of the main anti-war demonstrations this week.



“This is not about some Machiavellian politics,” said social critic and independent presidential candidate Cornel West at the onset. “This is about morality. This is about spirituality.”

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march before the DNC near the United Center on Monday in Chicago. (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator at the security perimeter fence of the DNC on Monday. (Christian Monterrosa/AFP via Getty Images)

A protester holds an anti-Harris sign as she marches around the perimeter of the Democratic convention on Monday. (Christian Monterrosa/AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators march in the street near the United Center on Monday. (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A protester marches to the Democratic National Convention after a rally at Union Park on Monday in Chicago. (Noah Berger/AP)

Demonstrators attend the “March on the DNC” rally on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

Protesters hold signs next to puppets at a rally in Chicago on Monday. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

A woman holds a Palestinian flag at the “March on the DNC” rally on the sidelines of the Democratic convention on Monday. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

A protester yells during a demonstration before a march to the Democratic National Convention on Monday. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Protesters march to the Democratic National Convention after a rally at Union Park on Monday. (Julio Cortez/AP)

