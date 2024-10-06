Photos: Rescue turns to grim recovery in the mountains of Western North Carolina

Search and Rescue teams from across the country have converged on Western North Carolina in the wake of devastating flooding from Helene. Their work is transitioning into the grim task of Search and Recovery more than a week after the storm hit the mountains.

Teams are using dogs, drones, heavy equipment, chainsaws and their bare hands to search hard-hit areas filled with mud and debris.

Photojournalist Travis Long followed one of those teams in Swannanoa, N.C. Sunday afternoon, Oct,. 6, 2024.

A FEMA search and rescue team from Maryland search for human remains in debris from a structure in Swannanoa on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 after Tropical Storm Helene flooded the Swannanoa River. North Carolina officials have confirmed 76 deaths from Tropical Storm Helene.

A FEMA search and rescue team from Maryland search for human remains in debris from a structure in Swannanoa on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 after Tropical Storm Helene flooded the Swannanoa River. North Carolina officials have confirmed 76 deaths from Tropical Storm Helene.

A FEMA search and rescue team from California search for flood victims using a human remains dog named “Rubble” in Swannanoa on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 after Tropical Storm Helene flooded the Swannanoa River. North Carolina officials have confirmed 76 deaths from Tropical Storm Helene.

A FEMA search and rescue team from California search for flood victims using a human remains dog named “Rubble” in Swannanoa on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 after Tropical Storm Helene flooded the Swannanoa River. North Carolina officials have confirmed 76 deaths from Tropical Storm Helene.

A FEMA search and rescue team from California search for flood victims using a human remains dog named “Rubble” in Swannanoa on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 after Tropical Storm Helene flooded the Swannanoa River. North Carolina officials have confirmed 76 deaths from Tropical Storm Helene.

A FEMA search and rescue team from Maryland search for human remains in car in Swannanoa on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 after Tropical Storm Helene flooded the Swannanoa River. North Carolina officials have confirmed 76 deaths from Tropical Storm Helene.