Photos: Rescue turns to grim recovery in the mountains of Western North Carolina
Travis Long, Robert Willett
Search and Rescue teams from across the country have converged on Western North Carolina in the wake of devastating flooding from Helene. Their work is transitioning into the grim task of Search and Recovery more than a week after the storm hit the mountains.
Teams are using dogs, drones, heavy equipment, chainsaws and their bare hands to search hard-hit areas filled with mud and debris.
Photojournalist Travis Long followed one of those teams in Swannanoa, N.C. Sunday afternoon, Oct,. 6, 2024.
The families of the 11 Tennessee plastics plant workers swept away by Hurricane Helene’s deadly floodwaters are demanding answers from the company after its officials claimed no flood warnings or alerts were issued before the start of the workers’ shift, contradicting official weather reports.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minnesota police officer who was convicted of killing a Black motorist when she used her handgun instead of her taser during a traffic stop is out of prison and delivering presentations at law enforcement conferences, stirring up a heated debate over how officers punished for misconduct should atone for their misdeeds.
A California vineyard owner is suing Santa Clara County after officials fined him for allowing his longtime employee to live in an RV on his property for years. Michael Ballard, whose family owns Savannah-Chanelle Vineyards in a town south of San Francisco, alleges he was fined a total of more than $120,000 after the county said he violated local zoning laws that ban anyone from living in an RV on public or private property, according to the The Mercury News. Marcelino Martinez, manager of the vineyard, which is around 2.6 million square feet (243,000 square meters), said his family lost their lease on a trailer they were living in years ago and had limited options for affordable housing in the area.
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard was found not guilty Friday of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago, the culmination of a roughly two-week trial that saw both the singer and his accuser paint starkly different pictures of what happened.
Calvin Buari was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 1995 for two murders he didn’t commit. A former drug dealer, Buari was exonerated and released in 2017 after another man confessed to the killings. But he feels like his redemption story is just beginning.
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is bracing for another potentially devastating blow from a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, this one a potential Category 3 storm.
A rural Colorado county courthouse beefed up security Friday after threats were made against staff and a judge who sentenced former county clerk Tina Peters to nearly nine years behind bars and admonished her for her role in a data breach scheme catalyzed by the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio court has referred to county prosecutors a criminal case brought by a citizens' group against the Republican presidential and vice presidential candidates over their comments about Haitian immigrants but rejected the group's call to issue arrest warrants or misdemeanor summons.
As the Hurricane Helene-driven waters rose around the Nolichucky River in Tennessee, Boone McCrary, his girlfriend and his chocolate lab headed out on his fishing boat to search for a man who was stranded by floodwaters that had leveled his home. McCrary and his dog Moss never made it out of the water alive. Search teams found McCrary's boat and his dog's body two days later, but it took four days to find McCrary, an emergency room nurse whose passion was being on his boat in that river.
SAINT-MARC, Haiti (AP) — Nearly 6,300 people have fled their homes in the aftermath of an attack in central Haiti by heavily armed gang members that killed at least 70 people, according to the U.N.’s migration agency.