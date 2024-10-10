Photos show aftermath after Hurricane Milton tears path of damage through Florida
Eric Lagatta, USA TODAY
Flooded streets. Downed trees. Destroyed homes and buildings.
That's the aftermath left by the exiting Hurricane Milton, which tore a path of destruction Wednesday night through a large swath of Florida after making its doomed landfall. On Thursday morning, first-responders and residents unable or unwilling to flee were only beginning to understand the extent of the havoc the powerful storm wreaked when it hit the state at Category 3 strength.
As of Thursday morning, millions were left without power and at least two were dead. Photographs show the devastation in bleak terms, highlighting not just the damage itself, but the people now forced to pick up the pieces of their battered communities while still reeling from Hurricane Helene not two weeks prior.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton plowed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, bringing misery to a coast still ravaged by Helene, pounding cities with winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) after producing a barrage of tornadoes, but sparing Tampa a direct hit.
Debi and Trevor Jones of Clearwater prepared their boat in Treasure Island, Florida as Hurricane Milton remained a ferocious storm that could land a once-in-a-century direct hit on the populous Tampa Bay region. (AP video: Mike Stewart)
