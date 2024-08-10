Photos show Debby's path of destruction from Florida to Vermont

The remnants of Debby made their way through New England Saturday after leaving a path of flooding, trapped residents and emergency declarations in its wake along the East Coast.

In its last bulletin for the storm, the National Weather Service forecasted Debby would drop 1 to 2 inches of rain across parts of New England early Saturday, which could result in some flash flooding. Rainfall could also affect southern Quebec, across the Canadian border, according to the bulletin published Friday night. Along the northeastern coast, large swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Debbie has now been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.

Sally Gardner watches as Naples Creek floodwaters rush into her East Avenue backyard. Tropical Storm Debby brought heavy rain to parts of New York on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.

On Saturday morning, the NWS office in Caribou, Maine, said a cold front enhanced by Debby could bring a few thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rain before it moved through the state's Downeast region. Skies would clear in the evening, forecasters said.

The day before, the storm triggered emergency declarations in New York and Pennsylvania. Washington, D.C. had delays on its metro because of flooding, while some flights in the nation’s capital and New York City were temporarily grounded. New York City Emergency Management officials issued a travel advisory in the evening due to possible flooding.

On Monday, Debby made landfall as a category 1 hurricane in Florida’s Big Bend region. It continued through the southeast during the week. However, even by Friday, parts of South Carolina and Georgia — where the storm passed earlier in the week — had rescue operations and closed roadways due to rivers and streams continuing to overflow.

At least eight people have died during the storm across North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

A boat washed up while Hurricane Debby made landfall on the Gulf Coast in Suwannee, Florida, on August 5, 2024.

A U-Haul rental center is flooded after the passage of Tropical Storm Debby in Savannah, Georgia, on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Tropical Storm Debby made its second landfall in the United States on August 8, the National Hurricane Center said, days after it lashed southeastern parts of the country.

A shopper at Wegmans in Canandaigua, New York, walks to her vehicle in the rain on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. Heavy rainfall and flooding from the remnants of Debby affected the Northeast.

The Canisteo River slams against a bridge in Steuben County, New York after the remnants of Debby moved through the Northeast on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.

A downed tree blocks a recreation path near Burlington, Vermont, on Saturday morning, Aug. 10, 2024. The remnants of Debby swept through northwestern Vermont Friday with rain and high winds.

Contributing: Christopher Cann and Doyle Rice of USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Debby forecast calls for more rain: See photos of damage