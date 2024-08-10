Photos show Debby's path of destruction from Florida to Vermont
The remnants of Debby made their way through New England Saturday after leaving a path of flooding, trapped residents and emergency declarations in its wake along the East Coast.
In its last bulletin for the storm, the National Weather Service forecasted Debby would drop 1 to 2 inches of rain across parts of New England early Saturday, which could result in some flash flooding. Rainfall could also affect southern Quebec, across the Canadian border, according to the bulletin published Friday night. Along the northeastern coast, large swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.
Debbie has now been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.
On Saturday morning, the NWS office in Caribou, Maine, said a cold front enhanced by Debby could bring a few thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rain before it moved through the state's Downeast region. Skies would clear in the evening, forecasters said.
The day before, the storm triggered emergency declarations in New York and Pennsylvania. Washington, D.C. had delays on its metro because of flooding, while some flights in the nation’s capital and New York City were temporarily grounded. New York City Emergency Management officials issued a travel advisory in the evening due to possible flooding.
On Monday, Debby made landfall as a category 1 hurricane in Florida’s Big Bend region. It continued through the southeast during the week. However, even by Friday, parts of South Carolina and Georgia — where the storm passed earlier in the week — had rescue operations and closed roadways due to rivers and streams continuing to overflow.
At least eight people have died during the storm across North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
