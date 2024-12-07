Notre Dame Cathedral reopens this weekend. See inside the restored Gothic masterpiece.

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is set to reopen on December 7.

It's been more than five years since a fire devastated parts of the historic building.

Take a look at new images of the restored cathedral below.

Notre Dame Cathedral, one of Paris' most iconic buildings, is set to reopen its doors on December 7, more than five years on from the devastating fire that ravaged its roof and toppled its spire.

Ahead of the reopening service, which will be presided over by the Archbishop of Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron took a televised walking tour of the cathedral, offering glimpses of the restoration. In a post on X, Macron shared a photo, writing alongside it: "Achieving the impossible together. That's France."

Business Insider has compiled some images of the restored building below.

A fire broke out at Notre Dame Cathedral on April 15, 2019.

The exterior of Notre Dame.

The blaze destroyed much of the building's roof and brought down its spire. Fortunately, the cathedral's bell towers and main structure survived.

The interior of Notre Dame after major reconstruction works.

The subsequent restoration project is estimated to have cost more than $700 million.

CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, visited ahead of the official reopening.

President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron visited Notre Dame.

Macron gave a speech to people who worked on the rebuild.

French President Emmanuel Macron gave a speech ahead of the reopening attended by construction workers.

A reopening service is set to be held on December 7.

CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A Mass is then planned for December 8.

CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump is set to attend the reopening ceremony on Saturday.

A statue inside the cathedral.

