Photos show Mount Etna spewing hot lava into the air as Italian volcano erupts again

The eruption shut down Catania International Airport, causing flight delays as the country celebrates the holiday Ferragosto.

Yahoo News Photo Staff and Kate Murphy
Lava rises from Mount Etna, Italy August 14, 2024. (Marco Restivo/Etna Walk via Reuters)
Lava rises from Mount Etna in Italy on August 14, 2024. (Marco Restivo/Etna Walk via Reuters)

Italy's Mount Etna erupted overnight, spewing hot ash and lava into the air, causing travel disruptions in and out of the Italian Island of Sicily, and leaving Catania International Airport closed on Thursday.

The billowing smoke from the eruption affects proper visibility for pilots, which is why arrival flights and departures have been delayed on one of the busiest travel days. It's estimated that flights will resume at 6 p.m. local time Thursday, though the airport has advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The travel snarl interferes with one of Italy's biggest national public holidays, Ferragosto, which celebrates the height of summer.

Located on the eastern coast of Sicily, Mount Etna rises roughly 10,900 feet, making it the tallest active volcano in Europe. Derived from the Greek word “Aitne,” meaning “I burn," Mount Etna erupts frequently, though its lava has not come close to nearby towns since the 1800s.

Etna has erupted six times since July. Before this week, the latest eruption was on Aug. 4.

Mount Etna, the highest active volcano in continental Europe, erupt again, spewing ash and molten lava in Catania, Italy on August 15, 2024. This eruption marks the sixth instance of volcanic activity at Etna since July. The volcano last erupted on August 4. The Etna Observatory of the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported that the Voragine crater, recently active, resumed its activity in the evening and continued until midnight. Lava flows were observed down the volcano's slopes, and ash reached an altitude of approximately 9.5 kilometers (nearly 6 miles). Local media indicated that ashfall has affected nearby settlements, and cleanup efforts are underway. (Aalvatore Allegra/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Mount Etna erupted again overnight. (Aalvatore Allegra/Anadolu via Getty Images)
