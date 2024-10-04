Photos show Valley Fire in Boise Foothills burning dangerously close to some homes

A fire burning in the Boise Foothills near the edge of the city made its way dangerously close to some homes in the area.

The Valley Fire was estimated at 25 acres as of 4 a.m. Friday, according to the Bureau of Land Management. But by 7:30 a.m., it had spread to over 2,000 acres, creeping up on homes in a string of subdivisions along Warm Springs Avenue.

There’s no estimated containment or control time, a spokesperson for the BLM told the Idaho Statesman.

The Boise Fire Department issued a CodeRed pre-evacuation notice at 9 a.m. to all residents on Highland Valley Road and residents along Warm Springs Avenue from East Sky Bar Street to Idaho 21. It said residents should be prepared to evacuate at any moment.

Photos taken by the Idaho Statesman and the BLM show the scope of the wildfire and just how close it got to some homes in the area.

The Valley Fire burns Friday in the Boise Foothills near subdivisions along Warm Springs Avenue.

The Valley Fire was burning Friday morning just east of Boise in the Foothills.

Smoke from the Valley Fire burning in Boise lingers over downtown on Friday.

The Valley Fire burns in the Boise Foothills on Friday morning.

