Photos: Solheim Cup players go glam for the event's D.C. gala

On Wednesday evening, 2024 Solheim Cup players gathered at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., for the event's opening gala.

While Team Europe wore matching cream-colored outfits, Team USA showed off their individual style in an array of dark dresses.

The 19th Solheim Cup will be contested at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club Sept. 13-15 in Gainesville, Virginia. The Americans haven't won the contest since 2017 but lead the overall series 10-7-1.

The matches get underway on Friday at 7:05 a.m. ET with the foursomes format.

Take a look at photos from the biennial event’s opening gala:

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Photos: Solheim Cup players go glam for the event's D.C. gala