Photos: SpaceX launches USSF-124 classified mission from Cape Canaveral, Odysseus to follow

SpaceX is delivering a one-two punch on Wednesday and Thursday, launching two SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets from Cape Canaveral, Florida, within an eight-hour period.

The first launch happened at 5:30 p.m. EST, when SpaceX launched the Space Force's classified USSF-124 mission at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The USSF-124 mission sent six small satellites into orbit, two for the Missile Defense Agency and four for the Space Development Agency, according to a Space Force news release.

"It was a beautiful evening to go to space!" Spaceflight meteorologist Nick Stewart posted on X.

It was a beautiful evening to go to space! Great #SpaceX launch for the @SpaceForceDoD carrying the #USSF124 payload. pic.twitter.com/KyGsTWlsmM — Nick Stewart (@NStewWX) February 14, 2024

That launch was to be followed about eight hours later at 1:05 a.m. EST Thursday, when SpaceX will try will try again to launch Odysseus, the Intuitive Machines lunar lander, on the IM-1 mission to the moon's surface. Odysseus is part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk appeared proud of the big day for the company, posting images of the rockets on X and saying, "Four rockets on their launch pads simultaneously."

See below for photos of the picture-perfect launch day.

Four rockets on their launch pads simultaneously https://t.co/WXDlCeuFcl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2024

Photo shows booster landing at CCSFS after launch. Launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a national security mission for the Space Force. The rocket launched at 5:30 p.m. EST Wednesday, February 14th from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The booster returned to CCSFS after launch.

The view from the Indian River Lagoon just north of Pineda Causeway of the SpaceX launch of the Space Force classified USSF-124 mission from Launch Complex 40 at 5:30 p.m. EST.

The view from the Indian River Lagoon just north of Pineda Causeway with south Merritt Island in the foreground of the SpaceX launch of the Space Force classified USSF-124 mission from Launch Complex 40 at 5:30 p.m. EST.

A black and white version of the SpaceX launch of the Space Force classified USSF-124 mission from Launch Complex 40 at 5:30 p.m. EST.

A brid on the the Indian River Lagoon just north of Pineda Causeway was a spectator the SpaceX launch of the Space Force classified USSF-124 mission from Launch Complex 40 at 5:30 p.m. EST.

