PHOTOS: Stunning aerial photography project shows how the earth is shaped by water

Through a collection of abstract aerial images, this stunning photography series showcases how water shapes the world. Whether it be estuaries or flowing rivers, marshes or lagoons, Milan Radisic’s beautiful photographs would look right at home in a modern art gallery. They include the vibrant reds of a mud storage pond and the apparent purples of a veiny salty marsh — all shot from above in intense clarity.
Shooting “Waters.Shapes.Earth.” has taken 50-year-old Radisic to 11 countries — including Iceland, Spain, Italy, Serbia and his native Hungary. The idea to do the series came to the prize-winning photographer while he was shooting a project on drained fishponds. He said, “I saw fragility of the water, and then this came together with my passion for flying.” (Caters News)