PHOTOS: Stunning aerial photography project shows how the earth is shaped by water

Through a collection of abstract aerial images, this stunning photography series showcases how water shapes the world. Whether it be estuaries or flowing rivers, marshes or lagoons, Milan Radisic’s beautiful photographs would look right at home in a modern art gallery. They include the vibrant reds of a mud storage pond and the apparent purples of a veiny salty marsh — all shot from above in intense clarity.

Shooting “Waters.Shapes.Earth.” has taken 50-year-old Radisic to 11 countries — including Iceland, Spain, Italy, Serbia and his native Hungary. The idea to do the series came to the prize-winning photographer while he was shooting a project on drained fishponds. He said, “I saw fragility of the water, and then this came together with my passion for flying.” (Caters News)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.

Rose Shaped Icecrack, Sweden. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News) More

Salty Marsh, near Coruna in northern Spain. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News) More

Piers in Lake Balaton, Hungary. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News) More

Island in the Brijuni Archipelago, Croatia. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News) More

Confluence, a glacial river in Iceland. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News) More

Story continues