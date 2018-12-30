PHOTOS: Stunning aerial photography project shows how the earth is shaped by water

Yahoo News Photo Staff
Through a collection of abstract aerial images, this stunning photography series showcases how water shapes the world. Whether it be estuaries or flowing rivers, marshes or lagoons, Milan Radisic’s beautiful photographs would look right at home in a modern art gallery. They include the vibrant reds of a mud storage pond and the apparent purples of a veiny salty marsh — all shot from above in intense clarity.

Shooting “Waters.Shapes.Earth.” has taken 50-year-old Radisic to 11 countries — including Iceland, Spain, Italy, Serbia and his native Hungary. The idea to do the series came to the prize-winning photographer while he was shooting a project on drained fishponds. He said, “I saw fragility of the water, and then this came together with my passion for flying.” (Caters News)

Rose Shaped Icecrack, Sweden. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News)
Salty Marsh, near Coruna in northern Spain. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News)
Piers in Lake Balaton, Hungary. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News)
Island in the Brijuni Archipelago, Croatia. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News)
Confluence, a glacial river in Iceland. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News)
Lave Flow and Sea, Iceland. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News)
Marsh Land, grasses from a tidal swirl in the salt marsh of Venice, Italy. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News)
Marshland at Blue Hour, Cadiz Bay, Spain. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News)
Red Mud Storage Pond, waste water from aluminum production, Galicia, Spain. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News)
Shapes by Kudafljot River, Iceland. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News)
Affall River Reaches Ocean, Iceland. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News)
Floating Icebergs, Iceland. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News)
Galesnjak Island, Croatia. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News)
Tidal Area Covered With Algae, Moss and Grass, France. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News)
Radioactive Water, textures at an abandoned pond used for the disposal and stacking of phosphogypsum with shallow but highly toxic radioactive green water in Huelva, southern Spain. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News)
Glacial Rivers, Iceland. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News)
Tidal Area Covered With Algae, Moss and Grass, France. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News)
Network of Channels in Estuary of River Zala, Hungary. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News)
Sand Forms, Cadiz Bay, Puerto Real, Spain. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News)
Geothermal Hot Spring, Iceland. (Photo: Milan Radisic/Caters News)