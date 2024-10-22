Photos: Sturgill Simpson concert in Cary benefits Helene relief in North Carolina

Sturgill Simpson thought he’d be in Asheville Monday night as part of his “Why Not?” Tour.

But after Helene devastated much of Western North Carolina, the concert was moved to Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre for a benefit show. Proceeds from Simpson’s Monday night show will be donated to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund.

Monday’s benefit is just one of many being held across the state with singers of all genres performing to raise money for Helene relief. That includes the Concert for Carolina on Saturday at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium and Music for the Mountains in Raleigh on Sunday. That concert, organized by Band Together and Lincoln Theatre, features performances by Old Crow Medicine Show, Chatham County Line, BJ Barham and more.

“From Wilmington With Love,” featuring headliner Ben Folds and musicians from Western North Carolina, will be in Wilmington on Oct. 29.

Simpson will be back at Booth Amphitheatre Tuesday for a show that was previously scheduled. Simpson is playing music from his entire catalog as well as his most eighth and most recent studio album, “Passage du Desir,” which was released in July under the stage name, Johnny Blue Skies.

Here are photos from Monday’s benefit concert.

Sturgill Simpson performs a special benefit concert to support disaster relief initiatives in NC following devastating flooding from Helene. He performed at Cary, N.C.’s Booth Amphitheater, Monday night, Oct. 21 2024.

