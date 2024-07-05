In photos: Sukʷnaqin canoe journey into ‘U.S.’ upholds Jay Treaty rights
Local Journalism Initiative
·4 min read
Dozens of syilx Okanagan community members paddled 10 boats across the international border on Thursday — challenging the colonial division of their territory and reminding settlers of their Nation’s sovereignty.
This year marked the 23rd annual Sukʷnaqin July 4th Canoe Journey, where a mix of dugout canoes and other paddling vessels travelled a round trip through their ancestral waters from nk’mip (Osoyoos Lake) in sw̓iw̓s (Osoyoos) down to “Oroville” in “Washington State.”
The syilx Okanagan Nation’s homelands extends from north of what’s been briefly known as “Vernon” across the border to “Colville.” Under the 1794 Jay Treaty between the Crown and the United States, Indigenous peoples living on either side of the boundary line are “free to pass and re-pass by land,” and “to navigate all the Lakes, Rivers and waters thereof.”
“Don’t forget: you’re not Canadian citizens or American citizens. You’re sqilxw (people of the land),” Herman Edward, one of the founders and organizers of the canoe journey, said to paddlers prior to their departure.
“This is your tmxʷulaxʷ (the land).”
While U.S. customs and border agents have been more understanding of the annual event over the years, knowledge keeper cewel’na Leon Louis said that education is still required.
Out of respect for protocol, paddlers were asked beforehand by organizers to bring their status cards with them. Prayers were made and tobacco offerings were given to the water as the group prepared for their journey.
“Everytime the paddle hits the water, a prayer is being made,” said Louis.
At last year’s canoe journey, Edward said that paddlers are always praying when they’re out on the water — not just for themselves, but for the tmxʷulaxʷ.
“You’re praying for all things that the water gives life to,” he said.
Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews
