PHOTOS: Super blood wolf moon eclipse around the world

Photos were published worldwide of the super blood moon eclipse that occurred on the night of Sunday, Jan 21. Sky gazers witnessed the only lunar eclipse for 2019, which involved a supermoon happening at the same time. A supermoon is when the moon appears larger in size due to a close proximity with the Earth. A cold but clear winter night across Canada gave witnesses an ideal view of the blood-coloured moon. The next full lunar eclipse won’t be seen again until May 2021.