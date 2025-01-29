Photos: From Toronto to Halifax, winter descends on eastern Canada

Back-to-back winter storms have led to impressive snowfall accumulations in parts of eastern Canada, impacting major cities from Toronto to Halifax.

Upwards of 20 cm of snow, coupled with gusty winds have created treacherous driving conditions and, in some places, closed schools.

Here's a look at how the snow piled up in some communities.

Ontario

A clipper system is bringing snow to parts of Ontario, with more expected through Thursday.

Michael Vann: Toronto, Ontario - snow, snowy night, winter storm, wind (Jan. 28, 2025)

Snowy roads led to traffic delays in Toronto Wednesday morning. (Micheal Vann)

Michael Vann: Toronto, Ontario - snow, snowy night, winter storm, wind (Jan. 28, 2025) - 2

Snow scenes in Toronto Wednesday morning.(Michael Vann)

Straight up scary on the roads near Elmira. Trying to find a safe spot to pull off and wait. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/mCA3l2eFbQ — Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) January 29, 2025

Be careful on the roads even if you’re not under the squalls in Ontario today! Whoof. It’s not good if you’re going north south in rural areas. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/v9G6iMZp8X — Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) January 29, 2025

Quebec

Snow snarled traffic and created widespread delays in parts of Quebec.

NEIGE1 (6)

Back-to-back systems have created snowy conditions in parts of Quebec.

UGC: A truck covered in blowing snow in Saint Severin, QC (Réjeanne Sylvain)

(Réjeanne Sylvain)

UGC: Blowing snow, whiteout conditions in Quebec on Jan. 27, 2025. (Jonathan Tanguay/submitted)

Blowing snow and whiteout conditions in Quebec on Jan 27. Courtesy: Jonathan Tanguay.

Atlantic Canada

In Atlantic Canada, the conditions led to widespread school bus cancellations.

Nathan Coleman/The Weather Network: School bus in a winter storm, snowstorm, blizzard, snow, snowfall (Halifax, NS. Jan 29, 2025)

(Nathan Coleman)

Header image: Snowy roads in Guelph, Ontario. Courtesy: Mark Robinson.