Photos and videos capture intense flames, damage from Park Fire in California

The largest wildfire in the West so far this summer continues to grow as firefighters in Northern California battle the blaze.

The so-called Park Fire has engulfed over 164,000 acres, an area larger than the city of Chicago, near Chico, California since it began on Wednesday, fueled by hot weather, low humidity and strong wind gusts.

On Thursday, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey announced the arrest of Ronnie Stout, a 42-year-old Chico resident, in connection with the fire. Stout faces at least one charge of arson, having been accused of pushing his mother’s flaming car into a local gully and sparking what is now the largest wildfire in California this year.

Pictures and videos show the flames of the Park Fire engulfing thousands of acres of Butte County, California, as well as the remnants of houses and cars that succumbed to the blaze.

Updates: Park Fire swells to over 164,000 acres; thousands of residents under evacuation orders

Watch videos from the scene of the Park Fire

Photos capture damage of Park Fire

Firefighters work as Park Fire burns near Chico, California, U.S. July 25, 2024. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

