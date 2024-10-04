Photos: Volunteers take on the task of recovery in flooded NC mountain town

The Appalachian Trail runs down the main street in Hot Springs, North Carolina. During Helene, the French Broad River raged down the same route, blazing a path of devastation. Volunteers and friends have banded together to help the small resort town start down the path of recovery.

News & Observer photojournalist Robert Willett captured these images a week after the flood hit.

Business owners with an army of volunteers work to clean mud from flooded business on Bridge Street on Friday, October 4, 2024, after flooding from Hurricane Helene destroyed many of them.

Seven-year-old Zander Reed of Hot Springs, N.C. sorts through a massive amount of donations for Hurricane Helene victims in the gym of Hot Springs Elementary on Friday, October 4, 2024 in Hot Springs, N.C. Donation coordinators said they have plenty of diapers, but are in need of PPE equipment, and muck boots.

Volunteers Kristin Giles and Raymond Dauteuil clean the inventory from the historic Gentry Hardware on Friday, October 4, 2024 in Hot Springs, N.C. Flood waters from Hurricane Helene flooded adjacent Spring Creek in the center of town, wiping out most of the businesses.

A volunteer working to clean the interior of the flooded historic Gentry Hardware, washes the muck off their boots and shovels on Friday, October 4, 2024 in Hot Springs, N.C.

A marker for the Appalachian Trail which passes through downtown Hot Springs, N.C. is covered with sand from flood waters from Hurricane Helen on Friday, October 4, 2024.

Jenifer Miller of Hot Springs, N.C. uses water, gravity and ingenuity to solve a growing dust problem, as mud from historic flooding turns to dust on Friday, October 4, 2024 in downtown Hot Springs, N.C.

One of the hot tubs at the at Hot Springs Resort And Spa is filled to mud on Friday, October 4, 2024 after Spring Creek and the French Board River flooded the resort in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Several of the hots tubs were washed away in the flood.

The guest check in sign at the Hot Springs Resort And Spa on Friday, October 4, 2024 after Spring Creek and the French Board River flooded the resort in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

A quilt and an American Flag are hung out to dry on Friday, October 4, 2024 on the front porch of Hot Springs Rafting Company after the historic structure was flooded by Spring Creek during Hurricane Helene.

Utility contractors works to restore power to the town of Hot Springs, N.C. on Friday, October 4, 2024, one week after Hurricane Helene moved through western North Carolina.

North Carolina SBI and Federal ATF Agents, search through storm debris in Spring Creek where it meets the French Broad River for victims of Hurricane Helene on Friday, October 4, 2024 in Hot Springs, N.C.

