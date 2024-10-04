Photos: Volunteers take on the task of recovery in flooded NC mountain town
Robert Willett
The Appalachian Trail runs down the main street in Hot Springs, North Carolina. During Helene, the French Broad River raged down the same route, blazing a path of devastation. Volunteers and friends have banded together to help the small resort town start down the path of recovery.
News & Observer photojournalist Robert Willett captured these images a week after the flood hit.
