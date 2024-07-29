About That Pic Allegedly of Kamala Harris in the '80s

A photo authentically depicts U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in the 1980s.

Rating: Research In Progress

In July 2024, following U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' stepping into the spotlight as a contender in the 2024 presidential race, a photo went viral on multiple platforms that people claimed depicted Harris in the 1980s.

We looked into the claim, and found that while there is no evidence the photo is not of Harris, the exact origin of the image is unknown.

In November 2020, a local ABC station in Louisville, Kentucky, aired a story about Harris in which journalists interviewed members of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA), the sorority Harris pledged to while attending Howard University. She graduated from Howard in 1986, but remains a life-long member of AKA to this day.

The program featured two photos supposedly depicting Harris; both were seemingly taken at the same time, as the subject was wearing the same coat in both images.

A few months later, a Facebook account dedicated to "Black fraternity and sorority culture and news" posted the two photos and claimed that they depicted Harris pledging to AKA.

At the time, Harris did appear physically similar to the subject of the photos. As evidenced by her senior photo from Howard University, her haircut was the same as seen in the photos in question.

We reached out to both AKA and Harris' team for comment, but because we are still seeking confirmation from either party, we have rated this claim "Research in Progress."

