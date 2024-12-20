Piccadilly line chaos: TfL says 'too many leaves on line' has damaged trains as it announces months of part-closures

Piccadilly line: passengers face at least another month of chaos due to a lack of trains (AFP via Getty Images)

Passengers on the Piccadilly line faced yet more disruption due to leaves on the track on Friday - ahead of six months of chaos caused by a combination of “the wrong kind of leaves” and preparatory work for a new £1.5bn fleet of trains.

The closure of the western end of the line, between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge, will continue until “mid-January” due to a shortage of trains caused by “leaf fall causing extensive damage to train wheels”.

Problems began in November when storms caused a deluge of leaves to fall on the track – resulting in the 50-year-old trains to skid and damage their wheels.

This meant fewer trains on the rest of the line, meaning delays and packed trains.

It also resulted in potentially dangerous station overcrowding, such as last Saturday when fans leaving the Arsenal v Everton match were unable to travel westbound from Arsenal station due to a shortage of trains.

Transport for London has now given an update on how long the problem is expected to last – with no Piccadilly line trains between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge for the next month and a reduced Piccadilly line service between Acton Town and Rayners Lane.

This will mean that trains will run approximately every 15 minutes throughout the day until mid-January.

Passengers can switch to the Metropolitan line between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge but commuters have told the Standard trains are often too full to board and there are much longer waits between services.

One commuter said their journey from west London to Knightsbridge had become “utter hell for the last three weeks” while a businessman who regularly makes a similar journey explained it can take twice as long to travel into central London.

Jay Patel, who has been living in Eastcote for the last 10 years, explained the disruption is costing him around £100 a week and hours of his time as he now has to drive to work and pay for fuel, parking and congestion charges.

He told the Standard: “What would normally take 30 to 45 minutes now takes at least an hour and a half.

“My wife was getting the Piccadilly Line, it normally takes her 52 minutes to get to work. It now takes her two hours.”

Mr Patel added that his colleagues at JR Carpet & Flooring, next to Eastcote station, now face 45-minute journeys for what used to be 20 minutes on the Tube.

He explained that he is spending an extra eight hours a week travelling around London than when he can normally take the Piccadilly Line.

Mr Patel said: “Trains do come every half an hour but then you have 30 minutes worth of people waiting.

“The trains are then packed from the stations before. It’s ridiculous, it’s not just been this year. It’s only this year it has been for a longer time period.”

94 new trains are coming to the Piccadilly line (Siemens Mobility)

TfL has also published a schedule of part-closures at weekends, starting on January 4-5 and continuing until June, to prepare the line for the introduction of new walk-through, air conditioned trains later next year.

This includes King's Cross to Northfields and Uxbridge on February 15-16 and Hyde Park Corner to Cockfosters on March 8-9.

A new timetable will be introduced on the Piccadilly line from January 13, resulting in a reduction in peak hours services between Uxbridge and Acton Town on weekdays.

In an email to passengers, TfL explained how the weather had affected its services.

It said: “Conditions this year have been particularly challenging, with leaves staying on trees for longer than usual, before falling rapidly during recent storms.

“This has meant that despite efforts to manage services during times of particularly high leaf fall, we now have fewer trains available than are needed to run a reliable service.

“The existing train fleet is nearly 50 years old, and a number of these trains can no longer be used.

“This means that from January 2025, we will be required to operate the Piccadilly line with slightly fewer trains.”

It is understood that the Piccadilly line and the Bakerloo line - which has trains that are even older - are the only two fleets on the London Underground not to have “wheel slide protection”.

The 94 new trains – which will take several years to introduce - are part of a £3bn modernisation programme that will improve journey times, train frequency and reliability.