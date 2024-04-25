Pick of the Proms 2024: Daniel Barenboim, Yo-Yo Ma, Sarah Vaughan and more

The orchestras you need to see

Among the many visiting orchestras this year are four of the greatest in continental Europe. Simon Rattle will make his first visit to the Proms as chief conductor of the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra in two concerts featuring Thomas Adès (Prom 61, Sept 5) and Mahler (Prom 62, Sept 6). The Berlin Philharmonic and its reclusive chief conductor Kirill Petrenko play Schumann, Smetana and Bruckner (Proms 55 & 56, Aug 31 and Sept 1), the Orchestre de Paris under Finnish superstar Klaus Mäkelä tackle Berlioz, Stravinsky and Debussy (Prom 58, Sept 3) and the Czech Philharmonic with conductor Jakub Hrůša offer a feast of Czech music (Prom 49, Aug 27; Prom 50, Aug 28).

The soloists to hone in on

These include relative newcomers such as pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason (1st Night, July 19), and no shortage of youthful talent throughout the season, including saxophonist Jess Gillam (Prom 32, Aug 12), and brilliant Korean wunderkind Yunchan Lim (Prom 14, July 29). For sheer star firepower, head for Prom 31 (Aug 11) where violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter appears with Daniel Barenboim and the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, and Prom 54 (Aug 31), in which pianist Emanuel Ax, violinist Leonidas Kavakos and cellist Yo-Yo Ma play Beethoven.

The ones to see with your family

As always the Proms strives to appeal to younger listeners without talking down to them. In Proms 20 and 22 (Aug 4 and 5), two members of the famed Kanneh-Mason clan, violinist Braimah and cellist Sheku join with the Fantasia Orchestra and guitarist Plínio Fernandez for a morning of folk dances, prayers, dances and incantations. Fans of Doctor Who will delight in Murray Gold’s lavish scores across 12 years of the series (Prom 47 & 48, Aug 26) and very young kiddies will thrill to the CBeebies Prom: Wildlife Jamboree BBC (Proms 11 & 12, July 27) and hear some proper grown-up music by Telemann, Ravel, Britten etc in the CBeebies Prom: Ocean Adventure (Proms Bristol, Aug 26).

The Kanneh-Mason family - Jake Turney

The ones to see if you’re a novice

It’s an admirable characteristic of the Proms that they’re nearly all approachable, but a few are especially so. Glyndebourne Festival Opera’s production of Carmen (Prom 52, Aug 29), one of several operas in the season, brings listeners one knock-out melody after another, as well as a riveting tale of sex, jealousy and death. Perhaps the perfect beginner’s Prom is the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra’s Prom 43 (Aug 22), which brings together Mozartean grace, enchantment from Ravel, picture-postcard magic from Mussorgsky, and a rapt nocturne by Augusta Holmès.

The blockbusters you need to book

There’s no better venue than the Royal Albert Hall for hearing the great choral-and-orchestral big beasts. There’s Handel’s Messiah, performed here by no fewer than six choirs and the Academy of St Martin-in-the-Fields (Prom 65, Sept 7), Bach’s St John Passion (Prom 40, Aug 19) Britten’s War Requiem (Prom 37, Aug 17) and most blazingly dramatic of all, Verdi’s Requiem (Prom 6 July 23). There are plenty of giant-sized orchestral works too, including Mahler’s 5th Symphony (Prom 4, July 21) conducted by Sir Mark Elder in his last Prom as Music Director of the Hallé Orchestra, and most joyous and deafening of all, Messiaen’s Turangalîla Symphony (Prom 15, July 30).

The little gems that might pass you by

The Proms isn’t just about long and loud; there are plenty of finely honed miniatures too. There’s The Evening Watch by Gustav Holst (150 this year) in a choral Prom from Voces8 and the King’s Singers (Prom 3, July 21). There are Duke Ellington hits in Prom 35 (Aug 15), Bartók’s much-loved Romanian Folk Dances in Proms 20 and 22, (Aug 4 and Aug 5), Burt Bacharach’s I Say a Little Prayer in the Fantasia Orchestra’s Prom (Prom 20, Aug 4) and a whole evening of exquisite Italian Baroque songs in Prom 7 (July 23). Beyond London, there’s Tavener’s Song for Athene from the BBC Singers (Bristol Beacon, August 25) and Germaine Tailleferre’s lovely Little Suite for Orchestra at the Glasshouse Centre (July 26).

The Royal Albert Hall - Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The ones for pop and jazz lovers

Highlights include a concert version of Florence Welch’s stunning debut Symphony of Lungs (Prom 69, Sept 11), an evening of Nick Drake songs (Prom 8, July 24), and a tribute to the great jazz singer Sarah Vaughan with a host of guest singers (Prom 13, July 28). But the one that really intrigues me is Everybody Dance! The Sound of Disco (Prom 2, July 20).

The (almost) forgotten masterpieces

Three in particular have caught my eye: the huge, mystically effusive Asrael symphony composed by Josef Suk in memory of his wife and father-in-law Antonin Dvořák (Prom 49, 27 Aug); Arnold Schoenberg’s vast and radiantly beautiful symphonic poem Pelleas und Melisande, which will astonish anyone who thinks Schoenberg only wrote “beastly modern music” (Prom 5, July 22); and most extravagantly wild of all, the piano concerto by one of the great visionaries in all music, Ferruccio Busoni (Prom 23, Aug 5).

The ones for the musically adventurous

Those who think the Proms has lost its mojo when it comes to new music will be heartened by this season. True, the 150th birthday salute to Schoenberg is a bit stingy with only three pieces, but it does include his wonderful Violin Concerto (Prom 67, Sept 9). That ingenious fabricator of multi-media spectaculars Heiner Goebbels is featured in the Proms for the first time with Songs of Wars I Have Seen (Prom 28, Aug 9), as is the saxophonist and composer who’s reconceived the very idea of composing, Anthony Braxton (Prom 35, Aug 15). The tragically short life of gay, black minimalist pioneer Julius Eastman is honoured in Prom 45 (Aug 24). If I had to highlight one of the many Proms commissions, it would be Lara Poe’s Laulut maaseudulta (Songs from the Countryside) inspired by Nordic cow-calling traditions (Prom 46, Aug 25).

If you only go and see one Prom

An impossible choice, but if pushed I would go for the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra’s Prom on August 31 (Prom 55) because Víkingur Ólafsson performance of Schumann’s piano concerto is sure to dance on elfin feet, and the orchestra’s performance of Smetana’s Má vlast (My Homeland) will be sumptuous.

How to book

The Proms take place between Friday July 19 and Saturday Sept 14. From today, you can book by visiting bbc.co.uk/promstickets, filling in your Proms Planner, and submitting it by May 17. From May 18, general booking opens at bbc.co.uk/promstickets, by phone at 020 7070 4441, and in person at the Royal Albert Hall box office, open daily from 9am.