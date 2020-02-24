Pickleball craze grows in N.B. — even though many people haven't heard of it

When Karle Scott wins a point on the pickleball court, he lightly taps his partner's paddle with his.

Scott is turning 80 this summer. But when he scurries up and down the court chasing after a bright orange ball — you'd never know it.

"It gives me a reason to get up in the morning," he said, while taking a break from playing at the Currie Center in Fredericton.

"I look forward to it every day."

When he was younger, Scott often played hockey, baseball and badminton.

About three years ago, the Fredericton man was looking for an activity to help him stay in shape.

"I was thinking about tennis but realized I was probably too old to do so."

Then someone suggested pickleball — a sport he had never heard of.

So he checked it out online.

"I've been playing ever since," said the former principal of Nackawic High School.

The sport gives him the exercise he needs four times a week and helps him meet new people.

He's hoping to play pickleball for as long as he can.

"I would hate to think when I get up in the morning that I couldn't do something, particularly pickleball, because I really enjoy it."

But pickleball isn't new.

In fact, it's been around for more than 50 years. But the sport has been gaining popularity in New Brunswick over the past five years. Back then, there were about 20 members of the Fredericton Pickleball Club. That number has jumped to more than 200.

The sport is especially popular among people between 55 and 75 years old.

Darcy McKillop, executive director of Sport NB, said pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the province.

So many people have been signing up for the sport that some cities are building outdoor courts designed specifically for pickleball.

How it works

Pickleball, also known to many as the sport with the weird name, is a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton. It's also played on a badminton court.

Most people play doubles at different schools and churches in Fredericton. There aren't enough courts to play singles because there's so much demand to play across the region.

Pickleball is played with a paddle and plastic three-inch balls with holes.

