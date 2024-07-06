Pickleball is headed to South Burlington City Council
Pickleball is headed to South Burlington City Council
Pickleball is headed to South Burlington City Council
Toronto local Teagan Batista said she used to be asked to tip 12 to 15 per cent, but nowadays restaurants and other businesses are asking for 18 or 20 per cent.With the cost of living increasing, she said she understands the pressure businesses feel to get more tips — but that puts pressure on customers who are also feeling the heat."The restaurant industry is hard and … money is not great for everybody right now. So I get it," she said."But it's also a little bit off-putting when I feel like I
The kidnapper's murder tools were ready. Tarp, knife, candles and statue honoring the patron saint of death. Georgia police rushed to intervene.
The Vatican on Friday informed a Donald Trump-supporting archbishop that he is being excommunicated for refusing to recognize Pope Francis' authority after years of outspoken public attacks.Carlo Maria Vigano, an ultra-conservative who served as the Vatican’s diplomat to Washington, D.C. between 2011 and 2016, was formally accused last month of schism, which is one of the most serious offenses in canon law. Schism is “the refusal of submission to the Supreme Pontiff or of communion with the memb
American Eagle flight 3921 made the emergency landing on July 3 “due to a disruptive customer," the airline tells PEOPLE
Two teenagers died while swimming at New York's Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, police said.
In Tennessee, the Hendersonville Police Department identified the remains of a found July 3 as that of Trinity Bostic, 17, reported missing last week.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Less than a week after an Arizona man reported his wife missing, launching an expansive search that quickly turned into a criminal investigation, he admitted to killing her and pleaded guilty to murder, authorities announced Friday.
The cartels' reach extends into many parts of Mexico's economy, from food production to fuel.
OTTAWA — The Opposition Conservatives vowed Friday that a future Pierre Poilievre-led government would remove the man the Liberals just appointed to lead the Canadian Human Rights Commission.
Police K9 Loki helped find the woman at the base of a ravine, Michigan authorities said
Lauren Johansen, 22, was found dead, before her ex-boyfriend and suspected killer Bricen Rivers allegedly led police on a chase, per authorities
TORONTO — Workers for Ontario's main liquor retailer, who say the government's plan to open up the alcohol market poses an existential threat to their jobs, are now on strike, with stores expected to stay closed for at least 14 days.
This population of people has grown faster in South Carolina than the rest of the U.S., new Census data shows. Here’s what’s happening.
A shooting in Yellowstone National Park left one park ranger injured and the shooter dead, according to the National Park Service.
Ryan Garcia has been expelled by the WBC following a livestream where he repeatedly used racist and discriminatory language against Black people and Muslims.
The woman was reportedly charged with three counts of child endangerment and was released on bond
MAYREAU, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (AP) — Mayreu is one of the smallest inhabited islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It's so small that it's barely visible — a dot on the map of the Caribbean. Hurricane Beryl nearly erased it from the map.
TULUM, Mexico (AP) — Beryl moved into the the Gulf of Mexico Friday and took aim at the south Texas coast after battering Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Texas officials issued disaster declarations and urge coastal residents to prepare as the storm headed their way.
A mother and son who were among three people killed when a pickup truck crashed into a New York City park where they were celebrating the Fourth of July were mourned by relatives Friday. The truck went through an intersection and past a stop sign, then drove onto the sidewalk and into Corlears Hook Park on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said during a news conference. The three who died were identified as Lucille Pinkney, 59; her son Hernan Pinkney, 38; and Ana Morel, 43.
Malfunctioning fireworks veered into the stands at a crowded Utah football stadium and struck members of the audience during a Fourth of July celebration, sending up to six people to the hospital, according to authorities and the event organizer.