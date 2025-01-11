Pickup truck crashes into building in Manchester
Pickup truck crashes into building in Manchester
Pickup truck crashes into building in Manchester
Instead of mourning the dead and the devastating destruction that has befallen the city of Los Angeles due to raging wildfires, X owner Elon Musk has taken to his far-right hate speech incubator to blame the fires on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. In other words, Musk is quite literally using blatantly sexist and outright racist lies to pin the climate change-fueled disaster on minorities. "They prioritized DEI over saving lives and homes," Musk tweeted, responding to a horrify
A Quebec water bomber fighting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles has been grounded after it collided with a drone flying in restricted airspace, officials said. The collision left the CL-415 plane with a "sizable hole in its wing," said Christopher Thomas, a spokesperson with the California state firefighting agency, Cal Fire."Fortunately, they landed the plane without incident," Thomas said in an interview Friday.The incident downed all aircraft fighting the fire for nearly half an hour on Thur
Garner opened up about how her community has been impacted by the Palisades fire, and spoke about losing a friend from her church
A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge will allow property owners in Dartmouth, N.S., to move a family of six out of a duplex so they can move in their daughter, overturning an earlier ruling against the landlords.Following an appeal hearing, Justice John Keith found Carlo and Loretta Simmons properly followed the province's Residential Tenancies Act in their plan to take back the unit.They had been prevented from ending the tenancy of a family that has rented the unit for about 13 years.A small clai
Before-and-after photos are beginning to reveal the impact of the LA fires.
Brianna Jarrells is accused of murdering her sister, a mother of three
With the Eaton fire bearing down on a Altadena home, a brother and sister had to decide what to do. One left the scene. The other stayed behind. What happened next was a family tragedy.
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — A man who fired a gun inside a restaurant in the nation's capital after a fake online conspiracy theory called “Pizzagate” motivated him to do so nearly a decade ago was shot and killed by North Carolina police during a weekend traffic stop.
A teenager on trial for murder told a fellow inmate he would "do it again" after being accused of killing girls, a court has heard. Hassan Sentamu, 18, allegedly murdered 15-year-old Elianne Andam, who was fatally stabbed in the neck during a row over a teddy bear outside a shopping centre in south London in September 2023. A month after Elianne's knife death, Sentamu got into a row with a fellow inmate in youth custody, jurors were told.
She was with her 17-year-old cousin, police said.
Los Angeles district attorney Nathan Hochman has vowed to come down hard on anyone found guilty of arson.
Mahesh Jotiram Patil has been arrested in connection with the incident where no one was harmed
WARNING: This story references sexual assault and thoughts of suicide, and contains graphic language.The sexual assault trial of Const. Jeffrey Turnbull began this week in Hamilton with Turnbull pleading not guilty, and a fellow officer testifying about sexual comments, inappropriate messages and assault she says occurred in 2022.The woman, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, also underwent questioning by the defence, which took issue with a lack of written records supporting he
Manchester United are on the verge of confirming their first departure of the January transfer window.The Manchester Evening News have revealed United youngster Ethan Ennis is joining Doncaster Rovers...
Millions of Indians woke up Thursday to a deluge of news stories falsely claiming that the four Indian nationals accused of murdering Sikh Canadian Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023 had been released from custody after the case against them fell apart.The stories were repeated in many different outlets, including the Times of India, which headlined its report "Four Indians Accused in Nijjar Murder Case Released from Custody in Canada."CBC News has confirmed that the reports are false. None of th
Thieves used two stolen excavators to rob the Scotiabank in Carbonear early Thursday morning, say police. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)Once again, someone has used heavy machinery to rob a bank on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula — this time destroying the Scotiabank in Carbonear.In a news release sent Thursday, the RCMP say thieves stole two excavators from a nearby commercial property, used them to break through one of the building's walls and grab the drive-thru ATM, which they loaded into a stolen pi
The man who died inside a Winnipeg hospital emergency room has been identified as 49-year-old Chad Christopher Giffin. His sister says she still has a lot of questions about what happened and why it took so long for family to be notified.
The contract situation of Liverpool players have dominated the new headlines in recent weeks.The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are facing question marks over their...
In 2009, Walter Triplett Jr. killed Michael Corrado during a bar fight — which he claimed was in defense of his twin sister
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, 32, were last seen in Aberdeen, Scotland in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 7