Pickup truck driving through flooded-out road in OKC metro
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Toyota announced a recall of over 100,000 vehicles Thursday. Here's what you need to know.
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 289,487 vehicles. This includes Tesla, Ford, Jaguar, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz vehicles.
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete barrier on a highway east of Toronto early Sunday morning, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.In a news release on Sunday, police said they were called to a single-vehicle collision at around 2:20 a.m. on Highway 115 northbound, near Old Highway 35 in Clarington.A driver was traveling south on Old Highway 35 when his vehicle struck the concrete median barrier and entered the northbound lanes of Highway 115, eventually rolling over into the ditch on t
VANCOUVER — Vancouver police say they are recommending multiple dangerous driving and impaired driving charges for a man who crashed his car into several other vehicles and nearly hit pedestrians downtown last week. They say the driver of a white Mercedes allegedly "smashed into and sideswiped" a grey Mazda CX5 on Alberni Street around 10 p.m. on Friday. They allege he then accelerated through the Bute Street intersection, jumping a curb and nearly hitting pedestrians before crashing into a bike
Projects near the Thurston and King county lines are underway.
The crash is being investigated, but according to scanner communications, the pilot reported being low on fuel.
United Airlines says it has removed an aircraft for deep cleaning after dozens of passengers reportedly felt sick during a Friday flight from Vancouver to Houston, Texas. Around 25 passengers on Flight 1528 complained of nausea, according to Capt. Sedrick Robinett of the Houston Fire Department (HFD). He said they were part of a group of 75 people who had travelled together on a cruise in Vancouver. Robinett also said the HFD evaluated three passengers at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport
A rail strike would raise expenses, lower sales and delay shipments for Canada's manufacturers, an industry group says, as various sectors grapple with looming uncertainty around a key cross-country transport link.
Save $92 on an Avapow jump starter right now at Walmart thanks to this great 57% off deal and never worry about a dead battery again.
Today's most reliable vehicles can rack up sky-high mileage that would have been unheard of a few generations ago and still keep plugging along. But an old benchmark still stands as the most practical...
Tyson Garvin initially wasn't happy with his Cybertruck, but a polishing job that made it look like a mirrored spaceship changed his mind.
If you think the auto market is too expensive these days, you're not alone. Although new car prices have fallen somewhat in the last year, they're still about 23% higher than they were three years...
The ill passengers, who were flying from Vancouver to Houston, had been on the same cruse, the airline told PEOPLE
A landmark historical building in Detroit, recognizable to many from the west Windsor riverfront, is coming back to life this week with a new purpose. And it's yet another sign that the city, which has a growing population for the first time in decades, is seeing a resurgence. Michigan Central Station is reopening this week with the new mission of acting as a global hub of innovation for "mobility solutions," according to the project's website. It's billing itself as a "destination for advancing
Turkey's Pegasus Airlines will in the coming months begin work on its next plane order as it looks to continue its fast-paced growth into the next decade, the budget carrier's CEO told Reuters on Sunday. Pegasus, which has seen a rapid recovery in travel after the pandemic, placed an order for 36 Airbus A321neo planes in July 2023, taking its total orders since 2012 to 150. Sixteen will be delivered this year and the remaining 52 by the end of 2029, Guliz Ozturk said in an interview.
A new note from Bank of America points to the "all-in" cost of vehicle ownership — which includes high interest rates, insurance, and maintenance costs — as a factor behind the flattening of car sales. Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore joins Wealth! to discuss how electric vehicles could be the more affordable option. Migliore notes that charging is becoming more attractive to consumers than gas, especially when incentives, like rebates and subsidies, are available for home chargers. He adds that EVs often have fewer maintenance costs than gas vehicles, which could resonate with many American drivers. As more EVs hit the roads, Migliore says the industry is moving "beyond that early adopter phase." He explains that the EV market will grow as more variations become available, offering consumers more options, from trucks to sedans. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth! This post was written by Melanie Riehl
Toyota Motor Corp. admitted on Monday that it cheated to get vehicle certifications for seven models through bogus safety tests, striking a blow against Japan's automotive industry.
The impact of the crash forced one SUV to slide and overturn, rolling over the top of another car and down an embankment.
