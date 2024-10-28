Can you take a picture of your ballot? Here's what the law says in every state.

To ballot selfie, or not to ballot selfie, that is the question.

In some states, taking a picture with your ballot isn't even an option.

With Election Day fast approaching, millions across the country are making plans to head to the polls, and many are excited to share their civic engagement with friends, family and – of course – social media.

Election 2024 live updates: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump court swing states; latest polls

But make sure you're allowed to take a picture at your polling place first. Laws surrounding sharing photos or other content from the polls varies, with with states divided on how to both permit free speech and protect voting secrecy. Many states still have unclear laws on the practice, while others have restrictions about the time and place photos can be snapped and whether they can be shared, according to Ballotpedia.

Here's what you need to know before cheesing with your ballot.

In these states, you can take pictures with your own ballot at the polls

Here's a look at the states where you're good to go if you want to take a picture on Election Day. Some of these states have specific rules designating when photos can be shared, so make sure you check local laws about sharing images. Almost all states specify that one can only take and share photos of one's own ballot.

More: As election workers face increasing hostility, we spent time with them on the ground

Pennsylvania

Michigan

New Mexico

Hawaii

California

Oregon

Colorado

Oklahoma

Utah

North Dakota

Kansas

Arkansas

Indiana

Kentucky

Alabama

Virginia

Rhode Island

Vermont

New Hampshire

Maine

Delaware

Idaho

Wyoming

Iowa

Minnesota

Nebraska

Washington

(L-R) Actors Heather Tom, Nancy Lee Grahn, Bryan Cranston and Finola Hughes pose for photos during a canvass launch with campaign organizers and volunteers at the Summerlin Coordinated Campaign Office on October 26, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cranston encouraged people to vote early for Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Nevada Democratic candidates on the ballot before heading out to knock on doors in a Las Vegas neighborhood.

In these states, you can only take pictures with your own absentee ballot

These states don't allow photos to be taken while in or around a polling place when casting your ballot, but they do allow photos of mail-in or absentee ballots while you're at home.

More: Poll chaplains' national mission: To protect the 'sacred right' to vote

In these states, don't take pictures of your own ballot (period)

Some states allow photos of ballots before they are filled out, but not after, according to Ballotpedia. Others ban photos altogether. Fines and penalties vary by state if a voter violates laws or guidelines by taking a picture of their ballot, so check with your area officials or search for your state statutes for more information.

States where ballot selfie laws aren't clear

In these states, there aren't specific rules − or it's unclear − whether ballot selfies are allowed, or just away from polling locations. Again, check your local rules or reach out to area officials to confirm before snapping any pictures.

Wisconsin

Connecticut

Alaska

Mississippi

Massachusetts

Montana

Tennessee

Washington, D.C.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Can you take a picture of your ballot? What the law says in each state