New Picture of Kate Middleton Released as It Is Announced She Will Attend Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton has not appeared publicly at all this year following major abdominal surgery in January and a shocking cancer diagnosis that she has been receiving treatment for since. However Kensington Palace shared some uplifting news this evening that the Princess is making good progress and will be attending Trooping the Colour with the rest of the royal family tomorrow.

A new photograph of Kate, 42, was released along with a personal letter from the Princess about her progress, saying that she has “good days and bad days.” In the image, taken by photographer Matt Porteous earlier this week, Kate is shown dressed casually and standing alone underneath a tree by a lake in Windsor.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” the Princess said in her letter. “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

Kate will travel with her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, in a carriage down the Mall ahead of the King’s birthday parade. She will watch the parade from the Major General’s Office with the rest of the royal family. The Princess is also expected to appear on the balcony with the family to watch the military flypast, however it has been noted that given the circumstances it is possible that plans could change at short notice. It is understood that Kate has spoken to King Charles and he is delighted that she will be attending.

As Colonel of the Irish Guards, Kate would have had a formal role in this year’s Trooping the Colour, as she did last year sitting alongside Queen Camilla at Horseguards Parade. However General James Bucknall, who stood in for Kate last week at the Colonel’s Review of the Irish Guards, will take the salute on her behalf once more while she watches from the Major General’s Office.

“She is making good progress and is looking forward to joining the family tomorrow,” a spokesperson said. However, those around Kate are keen to emphasize that this does not represent a full return to work. She may carry out other engagements in the coming weeks on the advice of her doctors, but nothing other than her attendance at Trooping the Colour has been announced so far.

