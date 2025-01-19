Watch: Gun-toting Hamas fighters return to Gaza streets as ceasefire begins

Masked Hamas fighters carrying rifles returned to the streets of Gaza after a ceasefire came into effect on Sunday, declaring “victory” as they drove through rubble-strewn streets.

The terror group will retain security control of the strip in the first phase of the ceasefire, which came into effect three hours late at around 11.15 local time.

Hamas fighters vowed to “renew our pledge to [the Gazan people] to be the trustees of their rights and defenders of them, until the complete liberation of the land and the holy sites”.

Some fighters appear to have celebrated the ceasefire too early. A van that had hosted jubilant Hamas militants was later pictured blown up after they emerged before the ceasefire began, according to video footage.

Other footage posted online showed Hamas fighters and civilians chanting: “Watch out Jews, remember Khaybar [a historic battle between Muslims and Jews], the army of Mohammed is returning.”

Hamas fighters gather in al-Saraya, Gaza - Ayman Alhesi/Getty

The ceasefire was delayed after Hamas failed to hand over the names of the three Israeli hostages who were due to be released on Sunday.

Hamas claimed it had suffered technical difficulties but one displaced Gazan resident in Rafah said: “This is a tactic to simply show they’re still in power.”

The civilian, who wished to stay anonymous due to fear of Hamas retribution, added: “They don’t care about the impact this kind of strategy has on us, just to show the world that they are holding the cards.”

The public display of jubilation from Hamas came after 15 long months of war, sparked by the Oct 7 terror attacks, which saw huge swathes of the Strip reduced to rubble.

Israel’s retaliatory strikes against Hamas in Gaza pushed around two-thirds of residents into makeshift shelters and refugee camps.

Once the ceasefire came into effect, thousands of residents left displacement camps to see what – if anything – was left of their homes.

Al Jazeera

Residents traversed the once-busy roads, now dirt tracks, carrying what was left of their belongings, either by foot or some on horse-drawn carts.

In Jabalia, northern Gaza, Palestinians walked along narrow pathways surrounded by some of the most apocalyptic scenes of destruction in the Strip.

“We have waited for this for 15 months,” said Noor al Khatib. “We could hardly sleep last night,” she said, as her family prepared to return to their home in the north, having been displaced to an area near Gaza City.

It was a bitter celebration for many, who while returning home, are still mourning the loss of loved ones. “We won and are victorious, but are sad for the lives we lost,” said Mahmoud al Masri.

The Hamas-controlled Gaza ministry of health claims around 46,000 Gazans have been killed in the longest war since Hamas took power in 2007. The figures are disputed by Israel, which says many of those killed were terrorists.

Last week, Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, said: “Hamas has recruited almost as many new militants as it has lost.”

The three hostages released on Sunday were the first to be exchanged as part of phase one of the ceasefire, which will see 33 given back to Israel across a six-week period.

There are thought to be around 94 hostages remaining, who are due to be exchanged for 1,900 Palestinian prisoners. It is unclear how many of the hostages are still alive.

While people celebrated, they also mourned the loss of loved ones - Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

Of these, there are 737 Palestinians in Israeli jails, most of them imprisoned on terror charges, and 1,167 others detained in Israeli ground operations in Gaza since the start of the war.

Phase two of the ceasefire, if it holds, will see a permanent end to the war and the exchange of the remaining living hostages. Israeli forces will also withdraw from Gaza.

However, Israel believes it will have Washington’s backing to restart the war if negotiations to extend the ceasefire fail.

Mike Waltz, Donald Trump’s incoming national security adviser, told CBS News on Sunday the US would back Israel “in doing what it has to do” if Hamas backs out of the deal or “moves the goalposts”.

Akram Habeeb, a British-educated university professor, said he left his Gaza home for Egypt weeks after the Oct 7 attacks. Now, he is hoping to return.

He lost 32 members of his family and his home and all its contents, including his 5,000 books, have been destroyed.

“In the view of what is seen today, Gaza needs at least 10 years to be built again,” he said. “My house can be rebuilt in two years. We expect the Israelis won’t allow construction materials to enter Gaza yet though so it will take time.”

The cost of rebuilding the Strip would be immense, he said, with most residents unable to fund it themselves.

Celebrations continued even when a delay in releasing the names of hostages led Israel to announce the ceasefire was not yet in place - Mohammed Salem/Mohammed Salem

Phase three of the ceasefire would see the implementation of a “major reconstruction plan” for Gaza.

Hamza Howidy escaped Gaza shortly before the war began. He had been imprisoned twice by Hamas for protesting against their oppressive and corrupt rule, and said he was severely tortured during both sentences.

Now, living in exile in Europe, he is too scared to return to Gaza due to fear of being arrested again by Hamas, and is sceptical that the terror group will give up its control of the Palestinian territory.

“I think [Donald] Trump will push for regime change, but governing Gaza is more important to Hamas even than using the hostages as leverage. It’s everything to Hamas so I’m sceptical they’re going to give that up.”

A shrinking proportion of Gazans are hoping for Hamas to stay in power after the war, according to a Palestinian Centre for Policy and Survey Research poll published in September.

However, overall support for Hamas remains “the highest compared to all Palestinian factions”.

A statement from the Palestinian Authority on Friday said the government, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, was ready “to assume full responsibility in Gaza” after the war.

Amjad Iraqi, from Chatham House, said the Palestinian Authority must be part of the post-war process.

“It is an urgent priority to support parallel talks between Hamas and Fatah in Cairo over forming a technocratic governing committee for Gaza and reorganising the Palestinian political leadership,” he said.

According to US network NBC, talks are under way to temporarily relocate some of the two million displaced Gazans abroad to countries such as Indonesia, while rebuilding takes place.

However, most Gazans are not likely to agree to such a move, viewing it as a way for Israel to permanently force them out of their homes.