Pictured: Bloody Trump and scary scene after apparent shots Trump’s Pennsylvania rally

The former president had been showing a chart of figures on border crossings on screens above the stage when the shots were fired from outside a Secret Service perimeter. Trump was quick to duck after the shots began, but grabbed toward his head first.
Photos show the scene before and after as the chaos unfolded:
ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is changing its employee uniform policy following a turbulent ride through a social media storm started by an X user's outrage over two flight attendants who were photographed wearing Palestinian flag pins.
Shan Wu is a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to Attorney General Janet RenoI wasn’t quite sure what to expect when I was invited to testify before the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. While I have prepared people to testify before Congress, it was the first time I was the one in the witness chair and I expected more stress. Prepping other people allows you the luxury of reacting and word-smithing answers but answering questions as a witness give
China has been trying to persuade Russia and North Korea to open a stretch of the Tumen River to Chinese cargo shipping for decades, a step that would provide direct access to the sea from the landlocked northeastern province of Jilin. Although its hopes may have been raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments following his recent visits to Beijing and Pyongyang the issue could still test the strength of the three-way relations. Despite their close ties with Beijing, both Russia and N
The former White House press secretary explains the "structural advantages" VP Kamala Harris has over other possible Democratic nominees The post Jen Psaki Breaks Down What Could Happen if Biden Ends His Presidential Campaign | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Delegates to the annual meeting of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) in Montreal heard from two federal party leaders on Thursday: Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh. One group in the audience stood and turned their backs as Poilievre spoke, in response to when he told a radio station in 2008 that he felt Indigenous people needed the values of hard work, independence and self-reliance. Mike Armstrong reports.
Duane Gastant' Aucoin believes his message for Pierre Poilievre came across "loud and clear" on Thursday, when Aucoin stood with his back turned while the Conservative leader addressed the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) in Montreal."Him and his party are very vocal on attacking two-spirit rights across the country," said Aucoin, who was at the assembly as a delegate from the Yukon, and as interim co-chair of the AFN's two-spirit council."I just could not sit there in good conscience and just wi
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reversed on a key Israeli concession in ceasefire negotiations, demanding that armed men be barred from returning to northern Gaza during an eventual ceasefire, an Israeli source familiar with the talks told CNN.
The latest plan to try and force President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race would see a group of heavyweight “super friends” from the top of the Democratic Party head to the White House together to speak with a united voice and tell him that time is up.“The super friends are assembling,” a House Democrat told Politico. “There’s a group of people who are going to go make their case to whomever they can get to at the White House that he needs to step aside and we’re going to get our
Former president Donald Trump was rushed off stage after a weapon was fired at a campaign rally Saturday in Butler, Pa. Trump’s right ear appeared to be grazed as he was escorted away by Secret Service. According to the Associated Press, the suspected shooter “was engaged by members of the U.S. Secret Service counterassault team and …