Pictured: Bloody Trump and scary scene after apparent shots Trump’s Pennsylvania rally

Former President Donald Trump was rushed off stage in Pennsylvania after gunshots rang out at him.

Trump’s ear seemed to be bleeding as he was escorted off-stage by the Secret Service. The gunman and a rally attendee were reportedly killed in the incident, police said. The incident is now under investigation as an attempted assassination.

The former president had been showing a chart of figures on border crossings on screens above the stage when the shots were fired from outside a Secret Service perimeter. Trump was quick to duck after the shots began, but grabbed toward his head first.

Photos show the scene before and after as the chaos unfolded:

Donald Trump’s supporters gathered for a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 (REUTERS)

Trump spoke under sunny skies and began his talk by complementing the size of the crowd, while also tagging a dig at how many people turn out for rallies with President Joe Biden (REUTERS)

As he discussed immigration, the apparent shots could be heard. The sounds came to the left of where Trump was standing (REUTERS)

Trump grabbed his ear and blood was seen on his face as he ducked for cover and screams came from the crowd. More shots were heard after Trump went to the ground (REUTERS)

Secret Service agents converged to cover the Republican presidential candidate from the threat (AP)

The sounds came in two groups. People in the audience began to scream as the apparent shots rang out as they looked confused and then ducked for cover (Getty Images)

A spokeperson for the Secret Service said Trump was ‘safe.’ Biden was quickly briefed on the incident (AP)

The agents rushed onto the stage. Biden said he was ‘grateful to hear that [Trump is] safe and doing well’ (AP)

Trump was covered by Secret Service agents as he was let from the stage. Democratic Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said state police were working with federal colleagues (REUTERS)

The former president was closely escorted off the stage. The Secret Service is leading the investigation into the assassination attempt (AP)

Officials shouted for the crowd to duck and cover. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was ‘horrified by what happened’ (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Snipers oversaw the scene as Trump spoke. They returned fire after the apparent gunshots rang out. Secret Service said agents shot the gunman dead (AP)

Before he left the stage, Trump turned to the audience with a defiant gesture. Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who was shot in 2017, said there’s ‘never any place for political violence’ (AP)

Blood was seen on Trump’s face and on the bleachers after the crowd began clearing out. One person was killed in the crowd during the shooting (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The former president fistpumped the air as he was escorted off the stage by the agents and taken to a nearby medical center (AP)

The Secret Service asked the press to leave about 20 minutes after Trump was escorted off the stage (AP)

Trump gestured to the crowd before leaving the stage. Police have not released the name of the shooter (AFP via Getty Images)

The former president was helped off the stage. A Trump campaign spokesperson said after that the ex-commander in chief is ‘fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility’ (Getty Images)

Trump was quickly taken away in his motorcade. Rally attendees have to go through security screenings, but the shooter was outside the perimeter (Getty Images)

Audience members hugged and consoled each other after the dramatic moment. People yelled at others to ‘get down’ as the shots were heard (AP)

Law enforcement officials gathered in the stands after the crowd filed out and started their investigation (AP)

Police cordoned off a section of the bleachers after the attendees slowly dispersed. The area has been labeled a crime scene (AP)