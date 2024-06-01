Watch: Climate protester sticks apocalyptic poster to Monet painting

A climate campaigner stuck a poster over a painting by Claude Monet hanging in a Paris museum, in the latest of a string of acts of vandalism against famous works of art.

The activist, from the group Food Riposte, a movement calling for sustainable agriculture to tackle climate change, affixed a sticker on Monet’s “Poppy Field”, covering the artwork with an apocalyptic version of the same scene.

She posed for pictures alongside the vandalised painting as it hung in the renowned Musee d’Orsay in the French capital, a favoured tourist spot and home to some of some of the world’s most famous impressionist works.

In a video of the incident, the activist said: “This nightmarish image awaits us if no alternative is put in place.”

Monet completed 'Poppy Field' in 1873

Monet’s painting, completed in 1873, shows people with umbrellas strolling through a field of blooming poppies.

The woman was detained pending investigation, according to Paris police.

It was unclear whether the incident damaged the painting. The museum did not respond to requests for comment from the Associated Press news agency.

The work is not protected by glass.

Inspired by British groups such as Just Stop Oil and Insulate Britain, Food Riposte have also seen their methods widely criticised.

Protesters from the group previously targeted the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris, hurling soup over the bulletproof glass protecting the painting by Leonardo Da Vinci.

In January, protesters from the same group hurled soup over the bulletproof glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris - David Cantiniaux/AFP

In April, two of its members were arrested at the Musee d’Orsay suspected of preparing an action there.

It is at least the second time one of Monet’s works has been targeted by climate groups in recent years.

In 2022, Last Generation, a movement based in Germany and Austria, poured instant mash potato mix over Les Meules at the Barberini museum in Potsdam, west of Berlin.