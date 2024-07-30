Pictured: Dance teacher, 35, injured in Southport knife attack

Leanne Lucas, 35, who organised the Taylor Swift-themed class, is thought to be among those caught up in the attack

A dance teacher is believed to be among those injured when a knifeman launched an attack at a children’s dance class.

Leanne Lucas, 35, was holding the Taylor Swift-themed class when a hooded man is thought to have targeted children as young as six just before midday in Southport, Merseyside.

Two children were killed and nine others were stabbed. Six of the wounded children remained in a critical condition on Monday night and were being treated at hospitals across the North West.

Two adults were present at the dance and yoga class and tried to intervene. They were also being treated for stab wounds and were said to be in a critical condition.

Merseyside Police confirmed that a 17-year-old boy, from the village of Banks, about five miles away from Southport, had been arrested and was being questioned on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

A school friend told The Telegraph: “To my knowledge she organised it, she used to be a primary school teacher at a local school. I think she got into teaching before I did.

“She was really, really lovely. I only knew her from high school. Quite quiet, she was a primary school teacher, she wanted to help people. That’s why you get into it, to do everything you can and that’s what she’s done.”

