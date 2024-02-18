Pictured: Driver trapped by rising flood rescued by passing couple

Filmmaker Jamie Price and his partner Danielle come to the aid of the trapped driving instructor - Stephen Huntley/HVC

A driving instructor who was trapped in his car after getting stuck in rising flood water was rescued by a passing couple after firefighters called to the scene were unable to reach him.

Filmmaker Jamie Price and his partner Danielle said the motorist “looked like he was drowning” when they arrived at the scene in Ingatestone, Essex, on Sunday morning.

Two Essex fire and rescue crews from Billericay and Hutton, along with an ambulance and a police car, were parked up near the trapped driver, whose vehicle was submerged in more than 4ft of water.

The driving instructor’s car was nearly submerged in water - Stephen Huntley/HVC

Mr Price said he was surprised at the apparent lack of action given the number of emergency service personnel present.

“I asked them, ‘why are you not going in the water?’ and they said that specific crews have different levels of training for different situations.

“They were waiting for some specialist crews, because the water level was actually 4.5ft. And they were only allowed to go in at waist height.

“They are classed as a ‘wading crew’, and because it’s higher than waist height their legislation and training doesn’t allow them to go in the water until the other crew, which are more specialised, are on the scene,” he said.

Mr Price added he and his partner were concerned that the more specialised crews might not reach the driver in time.

“They were coming all the way from Colchester, which is a significant distance away from where it happened. He could have been sitting in the water for about another 40 minutes.”

Unable to sit back and wait, the couple decided to intervene.

“As the rescue crews went back to stand by the fire engines, I was trying the doors for the guy. The fire brigade were telling me not to, but there’s a man in front of me that pretty much looked like he was drowning,” said Mr Price.

The driving instructor walks away to safety - Stephen Huntley/HVC

The filmmaker said he had sympathy for the fire and rescue service. “I know that they wanted to do something. It was a really, really hard situation for them to be in, and for the other members of the public, because to them, it looks like the fire brigade is standing there doing nothing, and two strangers have come along and gotten him out.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement that: “Crews who arrived at the incident at Buttsbury Wash found a car stuck in over 1.2m of flood water. Because of the depth, these crews requested additional support from our specialist water team while they remained at the scene to ensure the driver was safe. The driver got out of the car themselves.”