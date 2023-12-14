Pictured: Emma Stone at the Poor Things premiere in London

Emma Stone arriving at the Poor Things screening in London - Stephen Lock / i-Images

Emma Stone arrives at the London premiere of Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos’s latest film, at the Barbican Centre, London on Thursday night.

The black comedy, which also stars Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe, is adapted from the novel by Scottish author Alasdair Gray, who died in 2019.

The American actress, 35, previously won Best Actress at the 2017 Oscars for her role in the hit film La La Land.

The American actress, 35, previously won Best Actress at the 2017 Oscars for her role in the hit film La La Land.

Telegraph film critic Robbie Colin previously gave Poor Things a five-star review, describing Stone’s “raunchy gothic comedy” as “wildly smart, deeply thought-through work, unlike anything you’ve seen in years”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.