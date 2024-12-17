Pictured: Farage meets Musk at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Nick Candy, Elon Musk and Nigel Farage pose in front of a painting of a younger Donald Trump at president-elect’s Florida home - Stuart Mitchell

Nigel Farage has met Elon Musk in the United States amid speculation the billionaire will make a multi-million pound donation to Reform.

The Reform leader uploaded a photograph of him and new party treasurer Nick Candy with Mr Musk at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida alongside the caption “Britain needs Reform”.

In a statement, Mr Farage and Mr Candy said: “We had a great meeting with Elon Musk for an hour yesterday. We learned a great deal about the Trump ground game and will have ongoing discussions on other areas.

“We only have one more chance left to save the West and we can do great things together.

“Our thanks also to president Trump for allowing us to use Mar-a-Lago for this historic meeting. The special relationship is alive and well.”

Mr Candy and Mr Farage said of Mr Musk: ‘We can do great things together’ - Stuart Mitchell

There have been rumours Mr Musk could donate as much as $100 million to Reform UK - Stuart Mitchell

Mr Musk is to play a major role in the incoming Trump administration in the United States and will co-run the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aims to drastically reduce the size of the state.

The billionaire was the largest donor in the 2024 US election cycle and spent at least $277 million to back the Republicans.

There have been rumours Mr Musk could donate as much as $100 million to Reform UK.

Earlier this month, Mr Musk asked Mr Farage in a conversation on X when the first “electoral opportunity” would be for the insurgent party, to which Mr Farage replied with details of May’s local elections.

