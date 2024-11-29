Pictured: First look inside ‘bright and white’ interior of Notre-Dame

Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by Brigitte, his wife, and Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, appeared overwhelmed at the sight of the restored cathedral - Reuters/Christophe Petit Tasson

From “apocalypse to resurrection”, a “dazzling” Notre-Dame finally opened its doors to the world on Friday with the first images of its restored interior five years after the cathedral was ravaged by fire.

Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild the stricken Gothic masterpiece that lost its wooden spire, famed Medieval “forest” of beams and parts of its remarkable vaulted ceiling in the blaze that shocked the world.

Many claimed that the president’s five-year deadline would prove impossible to honour but the timing was respected and the 850-year-old iconic monument will be reopened for worship on Dec 8. Half of the French population intend to visit it, according to one poll.

Some €846 million (£704 million) in donations poured in from 150 countries in an unprecedented surge of solidarity, the “biggest such philanthropic effort in history”, according to Alexandre Giuglaris, head of the French heritage foundation.

The 19th-century gothic spire has now been resurrected with an exact copy of the original, the stained windows have regained their colour, the walls shining after fire stains cleaned and a restored organ ready to blast forth hymns to the faithful.

The famous cathedral was gutted by fire in 2019 - AFP/Francois Guillot

Unseen to visitors is a new mechanism to protect against any future fires, a discreet system of pipes ready to release millions of water droplets in case of a new disaster.

In a two-hour tour televised live broadcast live on France 2, Mr Macron and France were treated to the results of breathtakingly restored stonework, vibrant stained glass and paintings, along with modern liturgical furniture.

At the start of his seventh visit to the cathedral since the 2019 fire, Mr Macron, accompanied by Brigitte, his wife, and Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, among others, appeared overwhelmed, saying: “My goodness, it’s beautiful.”

“It is even more beautiful than before, with its bright and creamy restored stones and colourful restored chapels,” the president said.

From this: the devastation caused by the fire... - AFP

...to this: the renovated nave of the restored cathedral - AP/Christophe Petit Tesson

The cathedral is “as it has never been seen in living memory, certainly not since the end of Viollet-le-Duc’s restoration work in the 1870s’, added Philippe Bélaval, the Mr Macron’s cultural adviser.

The visit began in the first portion of Notre-Dame’s central nave, whose bright interior offered a stark contrast with the poignant one of the piles of charred wood and stone fragments covering the floor the day after the fire.

The altar designed by French artist and designer Guillaume Bardet in the heart of Notre-Dame - AFP/Stephane de Sakutin

Mr Macron said the cathedral was ‘more beautiful than before’ - AFP /Christophe Petit Tesson

Joined by artisans, architects, business leaders, and donors, Mr Macron was due to pay tribute to the 2,000 craftsmanship who worked to bring Notre-Dame back to life, with some 1,300 present to attend.

“This final site visit is an opportunity to thank them in particular – from wood craftsmen to those of metal and stone, from scaffolders to roofers, from bell makers to art restorers, from gilders to masons and sculptors, from carpenters to organ builders, from architects, archaeologists, engineers and planners to logistical or administrative functions,” Mr Macron said ahead of the visit.

The cathedral is set to reopen for worship on December 8 - AFP/Stephane de Sakutin

The visit kicks off a series of events ushering in the reopening of the 12th-century masterpiece.

Mr Macron will return on Dec 7 to deliver an address and attend the consecration of the new altar during a solemn Mass the following day.

Mr Macron hailed the reconstruction as a symbol of national unity and “the power of our French determination”.