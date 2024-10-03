Pictured: Israeli air base hangar hit in Iranian missile strike

The damaged hangar (right) at Israel’s Nevatim air base, which was hit by Iranian missiles - Planet Labs PBC/AP

Iranian missiles hit a hangar and caused craters at Israel’s Nevatim air base, according to satellite imagery.

The image, published by Planet Labs, suggests Israel remains vulnerable to aerial attack from Iran, despite its state-of-the-art air defence systems and protection from the US military.

The satellite image shows four potential impacts at the base in southern Israel, one of four military facilities the Iranians claimed to have targeted.

Nevatim is reported to be home to the Israeli Air Force’s most advanced aircraft, including US-produced F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jets.

The image shows serious damage to the roof of an aircraft hangar, with a hole torn through the roof. Another impact appears to have hit a runway.

Aircraft are parked in the open and it does not seem that any were damaged in the strike.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged that Nevatim was hit in a statement on Wednesday, but denied significant harm was caused.

The missiles damaged “office buildings and other maintenance areas” at air bases, the IDF said, but described the impacts as “ineffective.”

No soldiers, weapons or aircraft were hit, the IDF said.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had used Fattah missiles for the first time, which it claimed were “hypersonic” and therefore harder to shoot down.

The IDF would not reveal on Wednesday what the missile interception rate was, saying this would aid Iran. However, it did say that the country’s air defences had “operated impressively, with high rates of interception”.

Israel has resolved to strike back at Iran for Tuesday’s attack and is consulting with the US which provides much of the country’s long-range air defence infrastructure on what that should look like.

On Wednesday evening Joe Biden, the US president, ruled out a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, saying that it would be disproportionate.

Israel has discussed “degrading Iran’s economy” by targeting oil export facilities and the country’s fragile power and water infrastructure.

Israel is also aware Iran could up the stakes further, using the same rapid ballistic missiles fired at Nevatim to target Israel’s densely packed cities.

“We have a big question mark about how the Iranians are going to respond to an attack, but we take into consideration the possibility that they would go all in, which will be a whole different ball game,” an Israeli official told Axios news service on Wednesday.