Pictured: Luxury California homes left dangling off cliff edge after landslide

Recent storms in the Californian region have put the cliffside houses in peril - Mario Tama/Getty Images North America

Three clifftop mansions in southern California provide a stunning view of the Pacific Ocean – but for some, that view is becoming too close for comfort.

The Dana Point houses have been declared safe by city officials despite appearing to be on the verge of toppling into the water, with one balcony is protruding over the edge.

The region has been hit by heavy rain this month and a landslide has swept away much of the cliff.

Tons of rocks and dirt from the cliff have fallen to the beach below - Mario Tama/Getty Images North America

An aerial view of the mansions after a portion of the cliffside tumbled to the Pacific Ocean - Mario Tama/Getty Images North America

Nevertheless, engineers claim there is “no imminent threat” to the homes.

Lewis Bruggeman, 82, owner of one of the homes, said: “The house is fine, it’s not threatened and… there’s no major structural issue.”