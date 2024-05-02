Pictured: Man, 36, charged with murder of boy, 14, killed in sword attack

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 36, charged with murder of boy, 14, killed in sword attack

A 36-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder after a 14-year-old boy was killed in a samurai sword attack in east London.

Marcus Arduini Monzo, a dual Spanish-Brazilian national living in Newham, also east London, is also accused of two counts of attempted murder, two of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey tracksuit bottoms, and holding his left arm across his chest, he spoke slowly to confirm his name in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldpsring remanded him in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday if a hearing is not available on Friday.

This is a breaking news story and is being updated