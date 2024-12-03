Pictured: How Russia is expanding its military foothold in Africa

Satellite images of the air base upgrades suggest Russia is significantly ramping up its military presence in Libya

Russia is landing military aircraft on newly refurbished runways under its control in Libya as the Kremlin quickly expands its footprint in Africa, satellite images show.

Telegraph analysis of three Libyan air bases found Russian military transport planes, upgraded runways, bolstered perimeter defences and entirely new buildings – changes that all occurred this year.

The upgrades suggest that Russia is significantly ramping up its military presence in Libya, thanks to a growing partnership with Libyan warlord General Khalifa Haftar, who controls the eastern and southern parts of the country.

Libya serves as the core for Russia’s fast-expanding operations in Africa, paving the way for greater access to countries including Sudan, Mali, Chad, and the Central African Republic.

Experts say military control in Libya also allows Russia to draw an arc of power from the eastern Mediterranean – where it already controls coastal positions in Syria – down to the southern Mediterranean via Libya.

On Tuesday last week, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Russia’s deputy defence minister, visited Libya to meet with Gen Haftar in his sixth visit since August 2023, underscoring deepening relations.

Russia has been using Libya as a strategic foothold to project power across the rest of the African continent,” said Charles Cater, the director of investigations at The Sentry, a Washington DC-based nonprofit that focuses on corruption.

Details in the satellite images were corroborated with The Sentry, which draws on its local investigations and interviews with insiders and eyewitnesses.

“By capitalizing on fractured governance and rampant corruption as well as the apparent complacency of regional and international powers, Moscow has increasingly entrenched itself militarily and economically within Libya,” Mr Cater said.

Russian forces began to revamp facilities at Brak al-Shatti military base in central Libya at the start of this year. Upgrades meant that by April, Russian military aircraft were able to land at Brak on an airstrip that had gone unused for years.

In April, Russian forces managed four maritime deliveries through the port of Tobruk in north-eastern Libya, close to the border with Egypt. Equipment that arrived – military vehicles and ammunition – later ended up at Russian-controlled bases in Libya, including at Brak, according to experts at The Sentry.

Russian military planes continue to land at and depart from Brak, indicating supply deliveries are ongoing. An Ilyushin-76, a Russian military plane, was confirmed on the ground in mid-September, as shown in a satellite image provided to the Telegraph by Maxar Technologies.

As recently as early November, an Ilyushin-76 was also captured via satellite images at the al-Jufra air base, situated in central Libya, roughly 200 miles north of the Brak facility.

An Iluyshin-76, a Russian military plane, present at Brak airbase - Maxar

Overview of al-Jufra air base April 2023 - Maxar

Military cargo planes routinely land at al-Jufra, as well as MiG-29 fighter jets and Su-24 bombers – Russian combat aircraft that help Gen Haftar keep control over his territory.

Experts say while the military equipment arriving remains at Haftar’s disposal, some supplies are also moving to other African countries.

Tarek Megerisi, a senior fellow who specialises on Libya at the European Council on Foreign Relations, estimated that thousands of tonnes of weapons had been delivered over the past year.

Further north to the al-Jufra facility is the al-Qardabiyah air base, near Libya’s Mediterranean coast. Al-Qardabiyah has undergone the most extensive renovations over the last year out of the three bases examined by The Telegraph.

Russian forces have fortified the base, adding new installations, revamping runways and bolstering perimeter defences. Several new buildings have been constructed, visible in satellite images from November, compared to a year ago. More vehicles are also now present at the base.

Al-Qardabiyah air base, November 2024 - Maxar

The Russian military has become ubiquitous at al-Qardabiyah, where it also trains Gen Haftar’s forces. They’ve become so rooted that experts at The Sentry say Gen Haftar’s brigades must seek permission to access the Russian-controlled bases on Libyan soil.

Russian troop numbers had dwindled significantly from their 3,000-strong peak in 2020 partly due to the Ukraine war, but are starting to return to those levels. Some expert estimates now put the total figure at around 2,000 personnel.

An increased footprint in Libya gives Moscow the ability to impact political, security and economic stability along NATO’s southern flank, whether that means flexing military muscle or disrupting energy markets by manipulating Libya’s role as a major exporter of crude oil.

“With money and presence and military troops comes also political standing,” said Chiara Lovotti, a research fellow who focuses on Russia’s foreign policy in the Middle East and North Africa at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies.

“It’s all a way for Moscow, for the Kremlin to make money,” she said. Taken together, Russia’s growing power “poses a threat to Europe’s presence – Nato’s presence”.

Continuing to have access to Libya is so important that Moscow has also made overtures to the country’s UN-recognised government, headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, the prime minister – an apparent move to hedge its bets with Gen Haftar.

Gen Haftar, who is thought to have received military training in the former Soviet Union, has allowed Russia access to extract natural resources and by handing over control of strategic oilfields.

The partnership began as a “marriage of convenience,” said Ms Lovotti. “Haftar needed some international support back then when he came to power”, after the fall of and death of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

“The Russians were there; they were looking for an entrance to the country, and Haftar gave them this opportunity.”

A brigade controlled by Gen Khalifa Haftar held an official ceremony with 500 Libyan soldiers in Dec 2023 - Maxar

For Russia, Libya has become a key customer for its energy products, banned by nations including the UK and US after sanctions were announced following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Despite having vast oil resources, Libya lacks the ability to refine crude oil, forcing the nation to buy fuel from abroad – most recently in vast quantities from Russia.

Oil deals between Russia and Libya have also been smoothed over given Gen Haftar’s influence over Ferhat Bengdara, named in 2022 as the chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corporation, a vast state body that oversees the country’s oil industry.

“The fact is that Russia, another near-peer adversary like China, is seeing an open goal in Libya given the West’s disengagement, and using Libya to further its interests, which in this case involves access to discounted oil,” said Alia Brahimi, a non-resident senior fellow who specialises in the Middle East and North Africa at the Atlantic Council.

The increased flurry of Russian activity in Libya follows a reorganisation of the private mercenary group Wagner after its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, died last year.

Prigozhin died in a plane crash in August 2023, just two months after his failed coup attempt against Vladimir Putin, the Russian president.

Shortly after, Wagner’s operations in Africa, which had waned in recent years as Russia moved resources to support its invasion of Ukraine, suddenly began to expand again – this time, under a new name: Africa Corps.

Last December, a Haftar-controlled brigade held an official ceremony with 500 Libyan soldiers, visible in satellite images. The high-profile event at the al-Qardabiyah air base was aimed at giving the false impression that Gen Haftar controlled the base, not Russia, according to The Sentry.



“The end game is very precise: One, it’s extracting the most from the country in terms of military cooperation … of making money,” said Ms Lovotti. “The other is bigger, broader and more geopolitical – its power, status, recognition; if they engage in Libya, the Russians become more powerful.”