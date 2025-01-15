Pictured: Sir Rod Stewart joins Charles to launch major milestone of King’s Foundation

Sir Rod Stewart and his wife, Lady Penny Lancaster, joined His Majesty in Scotland for the special event - Wattie Cheung

The King joked with Sir Rod Stewart about secateurs as he placed a pair of his own in a time capsule to mark the launch of the 35th anniversary of his charity.

Sir Rod and his wife, Lady Penny Stewart, are the newest ambassadors for the King’s Foundation and joined the monarch for the event at Dumfries House, in East Ayrshire, where it has its headquarters.

The charity was founded by the King, originally as the Prince of Wales’s Institute of Architecture in 1990, and works to build sustainable communities and transform lives.

Over the course of the year, the charity will collect items which people feel represent the achievements and legacy of the foundation, and it will then be buried on the Dumfries House estate and opened in 100 years.

The King greets the foundation’s newest ambassadors at Dumfries House - Wattie Cheung

Along with gardener Alan Titchmarsh, another ambassador for the charity, the King, Sir Rod and Lady Stewart seemed to enjoy looking at the initial items placed in the time capsule, including marmalade, a local newspaper, flowers from the Dumfries House garden, and photos.

Noticing a bottle of malt whisky, the King said: “That will be really interesting in 100 years’ time.”

He also seemed amused at a contribution from Mr Titchmarsh – a mug with the slogan “The lawn ranger”.

The time capsule itself was made from oak and designed at the Snowdon School of Furniture, part of The King’s Foundation at Highgrove, by alumnus Aiden Lawley, who said it was “an honour” to create it.

Before the monarch entered the room, Sir Rod had jokingly pretended he was preparing to throw his watch into the empty box.

He then pretended to cower as the King picked up his secateurs to place them in the capsule, to both their amusement.

Sir Rod enjoyed a joke with the King as he picked up the secateurs - Wattie Cheung

The monarch then put in his personal letter, saying, “I’ll bury this at the bottom”.

British timber was used to create the time capsule and the design has been left intentionally plain to give space for other students and alumni to add decorative elements throughout the year.

The foundation works to promote the King’s philosophy of harmony which sees everything in nature as interconnected, including ourselves, and advocates taking a holistic approach to the challenges facing the planet.

The King left his personal letter at the bottom of the time capsule - Wattie Cheung

Sir Rod and Lady Stewart were amused at gardener Alan Titchmarsh’s mug, with the slogan ‘The lawn ranger’ - Getty Images Europe

During the visit on Wednesday, the King spoke to members of the local community, ambassadors and alumni of the foundation.

He also met a former King’s Foundation student, Lily Marsh, who now runs a successful sculpting business and created a new bust of the King for the celebration.

Sir Rod said: “We are so pleased to be coming on board as ambassadors for The King’s Foundation and look forward to lending our support to this worthwhile cause, particularly during such a significant year for the charity.”

Lady Stewart said: “As a volunteer special constable, the foundation’s approach to building communities – and how access to green spaces can help build better, healthier places – is particularly important to me.

The items included marmalade, photographs and a local newspaper - Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“It’s an honour to be working with the foundation and I can’t wait to meet more of the inspiring people who both learn with and work for the organisation.”

The charity supports 15,000 students across its education programmes each year and has a positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people around the world through its community regeneration projects.