Pictured: Starmer mocked with effigy at scarecrow festival

The scarecrow, dressed in a blue suit and red tie, featured a rake for a head and garden tools for hands - Anita Maric/SWNS

Sir Keir Starmer has been mocked at the UK’s biggest scarecrow festival where an effigy of him was put on show.

The scarecrow at the Belbroughton Scarecrow Festival in Worcestershire this weekend appeared to mock the Prime Minister over his use of donations for clothing and glasses.

The scarecrow, dressed in a blue suit and red tie, featured a rake for a head and garden tools for hands, as well as a pair of glasses and a fake Premier League ticket sticking out of its upper pocket.

The jibe comes after it was revealed that the Prime Minister had accepted work clothing donations to the value of £16,200, multiple pairs of glasses worth £2,485, and £35,000 of free tickets from football clubs.

Sir Keir has defended accepting gifts from Lord Alli, a millionaire Labour donor who was given a pass to access No 10.

The Labour peer, who gave Sir Keir tens of thousands of pounds to spend on suits and spectacles, also gave Lady Starmer £5,000 worth of clothes and personal shopping.

The annual festival attracts more than 30,000 spectators and features locals creating their favourite pop-culture figures out of straw - Anita Maric/SWNS

The annual scarecrow festival, which was held on Saturday and Sunday, attracts more than 30,000 spectators and features locals creating their favourite pop-culture figures out of straw.

The model of Sir Keir also poked fun at his pre-election trope with a sign that reads: “My dad was a toolmaker. I am a tool... maker’s son.”

Elsewhere at the festival, a model of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator sporting a blow-up machine gun was on display, along with scarecrow versions of Dolly Parton, Winston Churchill and Albert Einstein.

Dolly Parton was also among the well-known figures depicated at the festival - Anita Maric/SWNS

A model of Harry Potter performing the “expecto patronum” charm to create a stag was also featured, as was a giant straw shark leaping out of a garden.

The festival was founded by the children’s author Steve Haywood in 1996 and is held every September