Citi executive found beaten to death at Woolwich home as police hunt murder suspect

A 43-year-old woman found beaten to death at a flat on Friday evening in south London has been named as Marianne Kilonzi.

Detectives said on Tuesday that a murder probe was underway after Ms Kilonzi’s death in Argyll Road, Woolwich, and that the suspect is thought to have been known to her.

No arrests have yet been made.

Officers earlier said that Ms Kilonzi, who worked as a banker for Citi, was thought to have died as a result of blunt force trauma and head injury.

Police were called to a flat following concerns for her welfare.

Officers gained entry to the property at around 5.25pm on Friday.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms Kilonzi was Vice President, Trade and Working Capital Sales, Treasury and Trade Solutions at the global investment bank, where she had worked for over 18 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Soren, leading the investigation, said: “This is a tragic crime and our thoughts at this incredibly difficult time are with Marianne’s loved ones and colleagues.

“We are in contact with her family, who are being supported by specialist colleagues.

“I know this is a concerning time for the wider community and want to reassure the public that whilst we are in the early stages of this investigation, we believe the suspect was known to Marianne and there is no wider risk to the public.”

A Citi spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague. Our thoughts are with Marianne’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5231/17Jan. To report information anonymously you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.