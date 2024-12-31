In Pictures: New Year 2025 celebrations from around the world

The world has been saying goodbye to 2024 and welcoming 2025. Here's how people in different countries celebrated the new year.

As the clock struck midnight in New Zealand, Auckland welcomed the arrival of 2025 with its traditional fireworks display at the iconic Sky Tower. [BBC]

Dancers performed the dance of releasing the sun 2024, welcoming the sun 2025, a New Year's Eve celebration in Bali, Indonesia. [SONNY TUMBELAKA/AFP]

A "family fireworks" display lit up the Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge, three hours before midnight. [Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via REUTERS]

Revellers set up camp by the water, at Mrs. Macquarie's Point, to ensure a good view of the main display. [Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via REUTERS]

The patient crowd was rewarded as huge display lit up the midnight sky over the Sydney Harbour Bridge. [SAEED KHAN/AFP]

In the minutes before, a countdown was projected onto the Sydney Harbour Bridge, with thousands joining in for the final 10 seconds, before the sky was illuminated over the famous opera house. [Brook Mitchell/Getty Images]

In Melbourne music boomed across the city and fireworks were set off. [Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images]

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech ahead of the celebrations in Beijing. [ADEK BERRY/AFP]

Fireworks lit up the sky over the Songhua River during a firework show to welcome 2025 in Jilin City, China. [VCG via Getty Images]

Revellers turned out in large numbers at the Jiefangbei Monument in Chongqing to celebrate. [Cheng Xin/Getty Images]

Calligraphy enthusiasts in Binzhou, Shandong Province, made banners emblazoned with the Chinese character Fu - meaning good luck. [Bao Kangxuan/VCG via Getty Images]

A Thai Buddhist devotee offered prayers to a Buddha statue during a merit-making ceremony to mark the New Year at the City Pillar Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand. [RUNGROJ YONGRIT/EPA]

The Buddhist practice is believed to bring good fortune, spiritual benefits, and blessings for the year ahead. [RUNGROJ YONGRIT/EPA]

A person takes photos of the crowd gathered prior to the firework display at Taiwan's Taipei 101 tower. [RITCHIE B TONGO/EPA]

1 January is a major national holiday in Japan - homes and temples are cleaned on New Year's Eve in preparation for the change of year. Projections were displayed on the Metropolitan Government building during the ''Happy New Year Tokyo 2025'' countdown event. [Rodrigo Reyes Marin/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock]

After midnight, participants rang a bell at Seoul's Bosingak pavilion. South Korea's New Year celebrations were subdued following the deadly December 29 Jeju Air crash, and the bell-ringing ceremony was held without performances. [Jung Yeon-je/AFP]

Children lit firecrackers during celebrations in a street in Mandaluyong City, Manila, Philippines. [Eloisa Lopez/REUTERS]