In pictures: The Bafta TV Awards red carpet

Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum was among the actors attending the Bafta TV Awards at the Royal Festival Hall [Reuters]

A string of stars were bathed in sunshine as they walked the red carpet at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.

Nominees and guests posed for photos as they gathered for one of television's biggest nights of the year- the Bafta TV Awards.

Most actors were able to pretend convincingly they would rather be wearing a black tuxedo in central London than sitting in their garden sunbathing.

Here is a selection of the best photos. We hope you're a fan of the logo for the cruise company sponsoring the event, as you're about to see a lot of it in the background:

Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd star in one of this year's most talked about TV series, Netflix's Baby Reindeer [PA Media]

Hannah Waddingham is known for starring in Ted Lasso as well as presenting Eurovision and the Olivier Awards [PA Media]

Baroness Floella Benjamin is receiving the prestigious Bafta Fellowship [PA Media]

Elizabeth Debicki is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in The Crown [PA Media]

Harry Clark (pictured with girlfriend Anna Maynard) appeared in the recent series of The Traitors - but it aired too late to be nominated at this year's Bafta ceremony [PA Media]

Lorraine Kelly is receiving a special prize in recognition of her long career in television [PA Media]

Actress and comic Emily Atack showed off her baby bump [PA Media]

Layton Williams was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, nominated for best entertainment programme [PA Media]

Drag Race star Michelle Visage and comedian Tom Allen hosted the official red carpet live stream [PA Media]

Strictly presenter Tess Daly and her husband, Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay [PA Media]

Georgia Harrison returned to Love Island last year to star in the All Stars series [PA Media]

Claudia Winkleman presents The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing [PA Media]

Helena Bonham Carter has appeared in the Crown and last year starred in Nolly [Reuters]

James Bond star Lashana Lynch appeared opposite Daniel Craig in No Time To Die [PA Media]

Ant and Dec recently concluded their final season of Saturday Night Takeaway before the show takes a break [Getty Images]

Actress Rochelle Neil recently appeared in ITV series Three Little Birds [Getty Images]

Davina McCall presents Long Lost Family and also appears on The Masked Singer [EPA]

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier was the runner-up on the most recent series of Strictly [Getty Images]

Succession star Harriet Walter perfectly matched up with the red carpet [Reuters]

The Responder star Martin Freeman was among the stars presenting an award at the ceremony [Getty Images]

Fashion, lifestyle and travel influencer Lydia Millen [PA Media]

David Tennant, pictured with wife Georgia, reprised his role in Doctor Who last year [Getty Images]

Actress Katherine Kelly has appeared in Coronation Street, Bloods and Ruby Speaking [PA Media]

Freddie Fox has starred in Slow Horses and The Gentlemen and will appear in the second series of House of the Dragon [PA Media]

Clara Amfo recently left BBC Radio 1 and is set to host new music show ITV Studio Sessions [PA Media]

Jack Rooke wrote and created the semi-autobiographical Channel 4 drama Big Boys [PA Media]

Comedian Joe Lycett arrived ready for the hot weather - carrying a fan in each hand [PA Media]

Dominic West played Prince Charles in the recet series of The Crown [Reuters]

Comedian Katherine Ryan [PA Media]