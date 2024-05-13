In pictures: The Bafta TV Awards red carpet

Steven McIntosh - Entertainment reporter, at the Baftas
Jeff Goldblum poses on the red carpet at the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards in London, Britain, May 12, 2024.
Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum was among the actors attending the Bafta TV Awards at the Royal Festival Hall [Reuters]

A string of stars were bathed in sunshine as they walked the red carpet at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.

Nominees and guests posed for photos as they gathered for one of television's biggest nights of the year- the Bafta TV Awards.

Most actors were able to pretend convincingly they would rather be wearing a black tuxedo in central London than sitting in their garden sunbathing.

Here is a selection of the best photos. We hope you're a fan of the logo for the cruise company sponsoring the event, as you're about to see a lot of it in the background:

Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd star in one of this year's most talked about TV series, Netflix's Baby Reindeer [PA Media]
Hannah Waddingham attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday May 12, 2024. PA Photo.
Hannah Waddingham is known for starring in Ted Lasso as well as presenting Eurovision and the Olivier Awards [PA Media]
Baroness Floella Benjamin attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday May 12, 2024.
Baroness Floella Benjamin is receiving the prestigious Bafta Fellowship [PA Media]
Elizabeth Debicki attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday May 12, 2024.
Elizabeth Debicki is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in The Crown [PA Media]
Anna Maynard and Harry Clark attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday May 12, 2024.
Harry Clark (pictured with girlfriend Anna Maynard) appeared in the recent series of The Traitors - but it aired too late to be nominated at this year's Bafta ceremony [PA Media]
Lorraine Kelly attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday May 12, 2024.
Lorraine Kelly is receiving a special prize in recognition of her long career in television [PA Media]
Emily Atack attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday May 12, 2024
Actress and comic Emily Atack showed off her baby bump [PA Media]
Layton Williams attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday May 12, 2024
Layton Williams was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, nominated for best entertainment programme [PA Media]
Michelle Visage and Tom Allen attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday May 12, 2024
Drag Race star Michelle Visage and comedian Tom Allen hosted the official red carpet live stream [PA Media]
Tess Daly and Vernon Kay attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday May 12, 2024.
Strictly presenter Tess Daly and her husband, Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay [PA Media]
Georgia Harrison attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday May 12, 2024.
Georgia Harrison returned to Love Island last year to star in the All Stars series [PA Media]
Claudia Winkleman attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday May 12, 2024.
Claudia Winkleman presents The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing [PA Media]
Helena Bonham Carter poses on the red carpet at the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards in London, Britain, May 12, 2024
Helena Bonham Carter has appeared in the Crown and last year starred in Nolly [Reuters]
Lashana Lynch attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday May 12, 2024.
James Bond star Lashana Lynch appeared opposite Daniel Craig in No Time To Die [PA Media]
Anthony McPartlin (L) and Declan Donnelly attend the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2024 in London, England.
Ant and Dec recently concluded their final season of Saturday Night Takeaway before the show takes a break [Getty Images]
Rochelle Neil attends the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2024 in London, England
Actress Rochelle Neil recently appeared in ITV series Three Little Birds [Getty Images]
Davina McCall attends the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 12 May 2024.
Davina McCall presents Long Lost Family and also appears on The Masked Singer [EPA]
Bobby Brazier attends the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2024 in London, England
EastEnders star Bobby Brazier was the runner-up on the most recent series of Strictly [Getty Images]
Harriet Walter poses on the red carpet at the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards in London, Britain, May 12, 2024.
Succession star Harriet Walter perfectly matched up with the red carpet [Reuters]
Martin Freeman attends the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2024 in London, England.
The Responder star Martin Freeman was among the stars presenting an award at the ceremony [Getty Images]
Lydia Millen attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday May 12, 2024.
Fashion, lifestyle and travel influencer Lydia Millen [PA Media]
David Tennant and Georgia Tennant attend the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2024 in London, England.
David Tennant, pictured with wife Georgia, reprised his role in Doctor Who last year [Getty Images]
Katherine Kelly attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday May 12, 2024.
Actress Katherine Kelly has appeared in Coronation Street, Bloods and Ruby Speaking [PA Media]
Freddie Fox attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday May 12, 2024
Freddie Fox has starred in Slow Horses and The Gentlemen and will appear in the second series of House of the Dragon [PA Media]
Clara Amfo attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday May 12, 2024
Clara Amfo recently left BBC Radio 1 and is set to host new music show ITV Studio Sessions [PA Media]
Jack Rooke attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday May 12, 2024
Jack Rooke wrote and created the semi-autobiographical Channel 4 drama Big Boys [PA Media]
Joe Lycett attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday May 12, 2024
Comedian Joe Lycett arrived ready for the hot weather - carrying a fan in each hand [PA Media]
Dominic West poses on the red carpet at the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards in London, Britain, May 12, 2024.
Dominic West played Prince Charles in the recet series of The Crown [Reuters]
Katherine Ryan attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday May 12, 2024.
Comedian Katherine Ryan [PA Media]
Konnie Huq and Charlie Brooker attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday May 12, 2024
Black Mirror writer Charlie Brooker with his wife, TV presenter Konnie Huq [PA Media]
