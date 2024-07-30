In Pictures: Britons try to stay cool in summer sun as temperatures soar
PA
·1 min read
Britons have been finding ways to keep cool amid soaring temperatures in many parts of the country.
Much of England and Wales was expected to see temperatures top 30C on Tuesday.
Many people flocked to parks, beaches, lidos and waterways to enjoy the warm weather or find relief from the heat.
While some people will be enjoying the warmer temperatures, the UK Health Security Agency has issued yellow heat health warnings for all areas of England, except the North East and North West, until Friday.
It warned that expected hot weather may have “significant impacts” on the health and social care sector across the South East and London, with minor effects elsewhere.
