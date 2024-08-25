In Pictures: Children steal the show at Notting Hill Carnival

PA Reporters
·1 min read

Festival fans young and old were out in west London on Sunday to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Notting Hill Carnival.

Sunday’s focus was children and families, with hundreds of youngsters dressed in bright colours dancing along the parade route to the sounds of the steel drums.

Young paradegoers in orange and purple plumes
Every Sunday of the August bank holiday is dedicated to children and families (Jeff Moore/PA)
Children in purple with pink features wave at the camera
Hours are spent creating the lavish and eye-catching designs (Jeff Moore/PA)
A woman with blue hair and a feathered headdress waves her hands in the air
Feathers were a key component of many of the costumes (Jeff Moore/PA)

The carnival is Europe’s biggest street party, with around a million people expected to attend over the bank holiday weekend.

A woman in traditional dress spins to show here wide white skirt trimmed in braid
The festival celebrates Caribbean culture (Jeff Moore/PA)
A woman in sunglasses pointing with blue and silver wings
A collective of angels showed off their blue and white wings (Jeff Moore/PA)
A group of dancers wave stripey wings as they move
A group of dancers had silky wings to create a spectacle (Jeff Moore/PA)

Music is a big part of the festivities, with steel drum and brass bands providing the music for the dancers along the parade route.

Children dressed in multi-coloured jackets blow trumpets as part of a band
Kinetika Bloco taking part in the Children’s Day parade (Jeff Moore/PA)
A man plays steel drums
Steel drums are an integral part of Caribbean musical heritage (Jeff Moore/PA)
